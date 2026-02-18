Zeo Energy Signs MOU with Creekstone Energy to Develop 280 MW of Baseload Power for Utah AI Data Center

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,” or the “Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Creekstone Energy LLC (“Creekstone”) to develop approximately 280 megawatt (MW) of baseload energy generation to support Creekstone’s data center under construction in Millard County, Utah (the “Gigasite”).

The MOU is evidence of Zeo’s continuing steps to expand its business model by applying long-duration energy solutions to the large and growing market for energy to power cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data centers.

The Company’s strategic entrance into this market follows Zeo’s August 2025 acquisition of Heliogen, Inc. that provided Zeo with long-duration energy generation and storage expertise and capabilities. As part of this initiative, Zeo is working on several other commercial long-duration energy storage projects that are in the planning and evaluation phase.

Creekstone Gigasite

Creekstone plans to provide over 300MW of gas-powered energy to data center clients at the Gigasite in the first half of 2027. Creekstone broke ground on the Gigasite in December 2025. As part of the Gigasite’s early development, Creekstone has announced it will provide Blue Sky AI Inc., an AI infrastructure provider, with up to 50 megawatts of power. Creekstone plans to expand the Gigasite’s power production to multiple gigawatts, to include power from Zeo’s energy solutions designed to provide reliable, dispatchable electricity through solar power firmed with long-duration storage.

Activities under the MOU

Under the MOU, Zeo has begun a pre-feasibility study to determine the most energy-efficient and cost-efficient solar power and energy storage solutions for the Gigasite. Zeo’s experienced engineering team is applying its expertise in thermal and chemical storage to design a solution to create firm baseload power from the intermittent power product by solar panels.

The MOU also anticipates the possibility of Zeo obtaining project financing for the solar and storage solution aspect of the project, as well as Zeo providing engineering services for the project, including Front-End Loading (“FEL”) and Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) studies and project management.

The MOU is non-binding and establishes a framework for collaboration and development without obligating either party to pursue a specific project until a definitive agreement is signed.





Nearby solar array in Millard County, Utah, similar to type contemplated for the Gigasite

Management Commentary

Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo, said: “Since our acquisition of Heliogen, we have been actively seeking to apply our long-duration storage expertise to the unprecedented power demand in the data center space. Our MOU with Creekstone is a milestone in this effort, and we are in discussions with several other projects that we believe can benefit from our clean baseload power solutions. The Creekstone collaboration is an opportunity to validate the application of our expertise in renewable power generation and long-duration storage to increase power delivery for data center customers in a cost-effective, low-emissions manner. We expect our ability to access the public capital markets to provide project financing could give us a competitive edge in our business development efforts.”

Ray Conley, CEO of Creekstone Energy, added: “AI workloads are driving unprecedented demand for power. At Creekstone, we plan to deliver over 600MW of baseload power to our Gigasite customers in 2027 in Phase 1 of our project. Our collaboration with Zeo reflects the market urgency of using all available energy sources to rapidly provide baseload power. With solar power and Zeo’s long-duration energy storage solution, we plan to significantly expand the amount of clean power we offer our hyperscalers and artificial intelligence data center customers.”

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy.

About Creekstone Energy

Creekstone Energy is developing the Creekstone Gigasite, a next-generation, multi-source power and digital-infrastructure campus in Millard County, Utah. Designed to support the unprecedented energy and cooling demands of large-scale AI computing, the Gigasite will integrate utility-scale generation, long-duration storage, advanced transmission, and industrial-grade data infrastructure. Creekstone’s mission is to help secure America’s leadership in artificial intelligence, clean energy development, and strategic domestic infrastructure.

