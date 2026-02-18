Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Raymond James & Associates’ Annual Institutional Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3rd and 4th, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference provides an annual forum for portfolio managers and generalists to learn about sound investment opportunities from a wide range of companies across several industries covered by Raymond James. The 2025 conference attracted approximately 2,000 in-person attendees, including representatives from nearly 900 institutional investment management firms across North America and Europe. The 2026 conference will feature presentations by senior management teams of approximately 300 companies and will provide attendees ample opportunity to gain deep investment insight into both the presenting companies and the industry sectors in which they operate.

Mr. Hawkins will be presenting on March 3, 2026, and both Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Oldenkamp will be available for individual one-on-one meetings on March 3rd and 4th.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact Hawkins’ investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 65 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

