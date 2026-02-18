Defiance Launches COPZ: The First Daily 2X Long ETF For Copper Miners

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Copper ETF (COPZ) , expanding its lineup of single-stock and single-ETF leveraged products designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to the copper mining industry and materials sector.

COPZ is designed for traders seeking magnified, short-term bullish exposure to the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: COPX), an exchange-traded fund focused on global companies involved in copper mining and exploration. By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of COPX, the Fund allows investors to express tactical upside views on the copper mining industry within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: COPX). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

Underlying ETF: Global X Copper Miners ETF

The Global X Copper Miners ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results corresponding generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Total Return Index. The ETF invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies economically tied to the copper mining industry, providing exposure to global companies involved in copper mining, exploration, and related activities.

An investment in COPZ is not a direct investment in the Global X Copper Miners ETF.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund's performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of COPX over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund's strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

COPX Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund's leveraged investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap agreements and options contracts based on the share price of the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: COPX) (the "Underlying Security"). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect 2X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price declines. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in COPX Risk. The Global X Copper Miners ETF is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates, and is not involved with this offering in any way. The Global X Copper Miners ETF has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any actions that might affect the value of Fund shares.

COPX Poor Performance Risk. The market value of the Global X Copper Miners ETF may decline due to adverse developments in the copper mining industry, commodity price volatility, changes in global economic conditions, or broader market developments. The copper mining sector can be significantly affected by supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and competition. Adverse developments specific to the copper mining industry could negatively impact the Fund's performance.



Underlying Security Risk. The Underlying Security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund. In addition to ETF Risks, Market Risks, Operational Risks, and Tax Risks, the Underlying Security is subject to the following risks (among other risks):

Exploration Industry Risks: The exploration and development of mineral deposits involve significant financial risks over a significant period of time, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Few properties which are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines. Major expenditures may be required to establish reserves by drilling and to construct mining and processing facilities at a site. In addition, mineral exploration companies typically operate at a loss and are dependent on securing equity and/or debt financing, which might be more difficult to secure for an exploration company than for a more established counterpart.

Materials Sector Risks: Companies in the materials sector are affected by commodity price volatility, exchange rates, import controls and worldwide competition. At times, worldwide production of industrial materials has exceeded demand, leading to poor investment returns or outright losses. Issuers in the materials sector are at risk of depletion of resources, technological progress, labor relations, governmental regulations and environmental damage and product liability claims.

Metals and Mining Industry Risks: Securities in COPX's portfolio may be significantly subject to the effects of competitive pressures in the copper mining industry and the price of copper. The price of copper may be affected by changes in inflation rates, interest rates, monetary policy, economic conditions, and political stability. Commodity prices may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time; therefore, COPX's Share price may be more volatile than other types of investments. In addition, metals and mining companies may also be significantly affected by import controls, worldwide competition, liability for environmental damage, depletion of resources, and mandated expenditures for safety and pollution control devices. Metals and mining companies may have significant operations in areas at risk for social and political unrest, security concerns and environmental damage. These companies may also be at risk for increased government regulation and intervention. Such risks may adversely affect the issuers to which COPX has exposure.

Foreign Securities Risks: Investing in foreign securities within U.S. regulations poses greater risk than U.S. securities due to factors like inflation, nationalization, and political/economic events affecting foreign markets.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The Fund's value may fluctuate more sharply in response to events affecting the Global X Copper Miners ETF than funds that invest in a broader range of issuers.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Security's performance.

Daily Correlation and Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with 200% of the daily performance of the Global X Copper Miners ETF. Market disruptions, extreme volatility, liquidity constraints, or limitations in the availability of derivatives may cause the Fund's performance to deviate from its daily leveraged investment objective.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's use of swap agreements and options contracts involves risks different from, and potentially greater than, those associated with direct investments in securities. These risks include increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the Underlying Security, liquidity constraints, valuation challenges, and the potential for losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. If a counterparty to a swap agreement or other derivative instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience losses, delays in recovering assets, or reduced exposure, which could negatively impact its performance.

Rebalancing Risk. The Fund seeks to rebalance its exposure daily to maintain its target leveraged exposure. If the Fund is unable to rebalance properly or in a timely manner due to market conditions, operational issues, or regulatory constraints, the Fund's exposure may differ materially from its intended objective, increasing risk and potential losses.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer than a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse economic, regulatory, or market developments affecting the Global X Copper Miners ETF.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund's holdings is expected to result in high portfolio turnover, which may increase transaction costs and potentially result in higher taxable distributions for shareholders.

Liquidity Risk. During periods of market stress or volatility, certain financial instruments held by the Fund may become less liquid, making it difficult to adjust exposure or meet the Fund's investment objective. Reduced liquidity may also result in wider bid-ask spreads and increased trading costs for investors.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized and has a limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history upon which investors can evaluate the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

