KULR and Hylio Announce Strategic Collaboration to Produce Texas-Manufactured Battery Systems for U.S.-Built Unmanned Agricultural Drones

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced it has entered into a Joint Development Collaboration with Hylio, Inc. (“Hylio”), a Texas-based designer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned agricultural drones.

The collaboration aims to design, prototype, qualify, and domestically manufacture NDAA-compliant (National Defense Authorization Act) battery systems in Texas for integration into Hylio’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) platforms. The companies intend to focus on high-performance, mission-critical battery architectures tailored to Hylio’s agricultural and defense-adjacent applications, with an emphasis on secure, U.S.-based supply chains.

According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the global agricultural drone market is projected to grow from $4.08 billion in 2026 to $8.65 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21%. KULR believes that increasing regulatory scrutiny and federal procurement standards are accelerating demand for domestically manufactured NDAA-compliant components across commercial and public-sector UAS deployments.

Under the collaboration, KULR expects that the engineering, integration, and manufacturing activities will be centered in Texas. The jointly developed products are expected to support customers requiring trusted, certifiable energy storage solutions for government, defense, and critical-infrastructure use cases, while also enhancing performance and reliability across commercial agricultural operations.

This collaboration aligns with KULR’s broader strategy to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint and deliver compliant battery platforms for regulated and mission-critical environments where safety, certification, and supply-chain integrity are paramount. For Hylio, the collaboration reinforces its commitment to American-made UAS platforms designed to meet evolving federal and operational requirements.

“Domestic, NDAA-compliant energy storage is becoming a foundational requirement for advanced unmanned and defense-adjacent systems,” said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group. “Our joint development collaboration with Hylio reflects a shared commitment to U.S.-based design and manufacturing and positions both companies to support customers seeking high-reliability battery solutions built in Texas.”

“We are focused on delivering high-performance, American-made drone platforms to farmers and government customers alike,” said Arthur Erickson, Chief Executive Officer of Hylio. “Partnering with KULR on domestically engineered and manufactured battery systems strengthens our supply chain, enhances performance capabilities, and supports the growing demand for NDAA-compliant UAS solutions.”

The parties expect to evaluate multiple battery chemistries, pack configurations, and manufacturing approaches under the agreement, with the objective of supporting current and next-generation Hylio platforms across commercial agriculture, public-sector programs, and defense-oriented applications.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, hyperscale AI data centers, telecom infrastructure and mobility applications.

About Hylio

Hylio, Inc. is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned aerial systems headquartered in Texas. The company focuses on delivering American-made UAS platforms engineered for performance, reliability, and compliance across commercial, public-sector, and defense-adjacent applications.

