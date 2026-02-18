CISO Global Lands 30 Year Sales Veteran Michael Czerneda to Ignite the Next Wave of Software Growth

New Vice President of Sales to accelerate software-driven growth across cyber services platform and insurance distribution channels

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) (“CISO Global” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced the appointment of Michael Czerneda as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Czerneda will lead enterprise-wide sales initiatives as the Company accelerates its transition toward scalable, software-driven growth built on its established cyber services platform.

Czerneda brings more than 30 years of sales leadership experience spanning UCaaS, CCaaS, data center, service provider, premise-based PBX, and cybersecurity markets. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled high-performing teams across both direct and channel sales, driving consistent execution across complex technology environments.

Most recently, Czerneda served as National Director of Sales at Crexendo® Business Solutions, where he led a national organization delivering AI-infused CCaaS/XCaaS, UCaaS, MSP services, and cybersecurity solutions. Prior to Crexendo®, he held senior leadership roles at Nextiva, One Stream, and Cisco.

As Vice President of Sales, Czerneda will be responsible for shaping and scaling CISO Global’s sales organization, including recruiting, team development, operational cadence, and the implementation of best-in-class sales processes and performance management. His mandate will include increasing adoption of the Company’s four cybersecurity software products currently in-market, with a strategic focus on expanding within CISO Global’s existing cyber services customer base and driving growth through insurance distribution channels, including CAGI.

“Michael is a rare combination of strategic sales leader and execution-focused operator,” said David Jemmett, Chief Executive Officer of CISO Global. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with him in the past and have seen firsthand his ability to build teams, drive revenue, and deliver results across demanding technology markets. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue advancing our evolution into a cybersecurity software led growth company.”

“CISO Global is uniquely positioned with an established cyber services foundation and a portfolio of software solutions already gaining traction in the market,” said Michael Czerneda, Vice President of Sales. “I’m excited to join at this pivotal time and help build a world class sales organization that expands our reach through existing customers and strategic channel partnerships, particularly within the insurance ecosystem.”

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance solutions designed to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats and support their compliance obligations. For more information, visit ciso.inc. To join the Company’s investor relations email alerts, please see: https://ir.ciso.inc/investor-alerts/.

