Monte Alto expands with new ultra-high grade discoveries

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) reports a comprehensive set of assay results from exploration drilling at the Monte Alto Rare Earths Project (Monte Alto), located in Bahia, Brazil.
Monte Alto ultra-high grade drilling results
- Drilling assays returned ultra-high-grade rare earths grades of up to 35.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO)1
- Wide, continuous high-grade intercepts: 27.6 m at 19.4% TREO and 23.9 m at 17.4% TREO, with cumulative true thickness up to 40 m validate continuity
- Exceptional rare earth enrichment: NdPr1 grades up to 59,645 ppm (5.96%) plus heavy rare earths DyTb1 up to 3,050 ppm and yttrium up to 10,975 ppm
- Outstanding critical mineral grades: Assays up to 10,498 ppm (1.7%) niobium oxide (Nb2O5), 303 ppm scandium oxide (Sc2O3), 612 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta2O5), and 4,047 ppm uranium oxide (U3O8)
Monte Alto North: Major strike extension
- Major strike extension: Auger drilling and geophysical vectors extend Monte Alto’s strike length by ~350 m to at least ~1.2 km, supported by multiple near-surface intercepts including 9.9 m at 2.5% TREO
- Drill-ready growth target: A diamond drill rig has been mobilised to this Northern extension to accelerate drilling of the priority underlying hard-rock system
Monte Alto expansion: New ultra-high grade eastern parallel corridor
- Eastern growth zone: Step-out drilling to the east of the current Monte Alto footprint intersected a new parallel ultra-high grade corridor, highlighted by 9.8 m at 20% TREO, open along strike and at depth
Monte Alto Drilling: Scale and continuity
- Monte Alto remains open along strike to the north, south, east and at depth
- BRE has completed 75 new diamond drill holes (12,726.4 m), 72 holes assayed and reported (12,045.5 m), with 3 holes pending (680.9 m)
- Continuity confirmed: Detailed in-fill drilling, majority on 25 m spaced fences, supports the scale and continuity of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope
- Drilling program scale: Monte Alto drilling now totals 32,372 m, providing a robust foundation for the geological model, Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study
Brazilian Rare Earths’ CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:
“Monte Alto has quickly become the most significant rare earth discovery worldwide - pairing large-scale potential with exceptional rare earth grades and valuable critical mineral co-enrichment.”
The latest results validate continuity across thick high-grade horizons through systematic drilling. Importantly, our step-out programs are now defining new high-grade growth corridors and expanding the high-grade footprint to at least ~1.2 kilometres. These results materially increase our confidence in both the scale of the ultra-high-grade mineralised envelope and the potential for further extensions well beyond the current footprint.”
