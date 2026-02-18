Monte Alto expands with new ultra-high grade discoveries

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) reports a comprehensive set of assay results from exploration drilling at the Monte Alto Rare Earths Project (Monte Alto), located in Bahia, Brazil.

Monte Alto ultra-high grade drilling results

Drilling assays returned ultra-high-grade rare earths grades of up to 35.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) 1

(TREO) Wide, continuous high-grade intercepts: 27.6 m at 19.4% TREO and 23.9 m at 17.4% TREO , with cumulative true thickness up to 40 m validate continuity

and , with cumulative true thickness validate continuity Exceptional rare earth enrichment: NdPr 1 grades up to 59,645 ppm (5.96%) plus heavy rare earths DyTb 1 up to 3,050 ppm and yttrium up to 10,975 ppm

grades up to plus heavy rare earths up to and up to Outstanding critical mineral grades: Assays up to 10,498 ppm (1.7%) niobium oxide (Nb 2 O 5 ), 303 ppm scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ), 612 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta 2 O 5 ), and 4,047 ppm uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 )

Monte Alto North: Major strike extension

Major strike extension: Auger drilling and geophysical vectors extend Monte Alto’s strike length by ~350 m to at least ~1.2 km , supported by multiple near-surface intercepts including 9.9 m at 2.5% TREO

, supported by multiple near-surface intercepts including 9.9 m at 2.5% TREO Drill-ready growth target: A diamond drill rig has been mobilised to this Northern extension to accelerate drilling of the priority underlying hard-rock system

Monte Alto expansion: New ultra-high grade eastern parallel corridor

Eastern growth zone: Step-out drilling to the east of the current Monte Alto footprint intersected a new parallel ultra-high grade corridor, highlighted by 9.8 m at 20% TREO, open along strike and at depth



Monte Alto Drilling: Scale and continuity

Monte Alto remains open along strike to the north, south, east and at depth

BRE has completed 75 new diamond drill holes (12,726.4 m), 72 holes assayed and reported (12,045.5 m), with 3 holes pending (680.9 m)

Continuity confirmed: Detailed in-fill drilling, majority on 25 m spaced fences, supports the scale and continuity of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope

Drilling program scale: Monte Alto drilling now totals 32,372 m, providing a robust foundation for the geological model, Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study

Brazilian Rare Earths’ CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

“Monte Alto has quickly become the most significant rare earth discovery worldwide - pairing large-scale potential with exceptional rare earth grades and valuable critical mineral co-enrichment.”

The latest results validate continuity across thick high-grade horizons through systematic drilling. Importantly, our step-out programs are now defining new high-grade growth corridors and expanding the high-grade footprint to at least ~1.2 kilometres. These results materially increase our confidence in both the scale of the ultra-high-grade mineralised envelope and the potential for further extensions well beyond the current footprint.”

A link to the full release can be found here.

