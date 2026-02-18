SINTX Technologies Appoints Ryan Elmore President to Lead Channel Expansion of Silicon Nitride Biomaterial Platforms

Appointment supports acceleration of revenue opportunities from SiNERGY™ silicon nitride devices and antipathogenic fibrous material technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics and biomaterials company focused on silicon nitride (SiN) solutions for medical and other high-value applications, today announced the appointment of Ryan Elmore as President of SINTX Technologies, Inc., effective March 16, 2026.

Mr. Elmore most recently served as Core Business Director at Invibio, a division of Victrex plc. With more than 15 years of experience in advanced biomaterials and medical device commercialization, Mr. Elmore has a track record of building go-to-market strategies, developing strategic accounts, and scaling revenue through partner-driven commercialization.

Mr. Elmore will be responsible for executing SINTX’s business and operational strategy as the Company accelerates its evolution from a product-focused medical device manufacturer to a broader biomaterials platform company. This strategy is supported by SINTX’s proprietary implantable-grade silicon nitride expertise and expanding intellectual property portfolio, including method and composition patents related to SiNERGY™ SiN/PEEK biocomposites and antipathogenic fibrous material technologies. SINTX believes these platforms may enable multiple commercial pathways across implantable and non-implantable medical applications.

In addition to expanding adoption of SiNERGY™ SiN/PEEK, Mr. Elmore will lead commercialization through business development efforts to advance silicon nitride technologies being evaluated in new product categories, including sutures, mesh, wound dressings, and other textile-based applications. The Company is also expanding its capabilities to support multiple material forms — including 3D-printable filament, extruded rod, and sheet stock — to simplify evaluation, qualification, and adoption by contract manufacturers, and strategic partners across various manufacturing workflows.

“Ryan is a proven commercial leader, and his appointment represents an important step as we continue to advance SINTX’s evolution into a platform company,” said Eric K. Olson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SINTX Technologies, Inc. “SINTX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of advanced ceramics, polymer composites, and biomaterials. We believe our opportunity may extend well beyond implants. Our priority is to convert our materials science and IP into measurable commercial traction through licensing, strategic partnerships, and expanded partnership engagement.”

Mr. Olson continued, “Ryan’s mandate is clear: implement a disciplined commercial execution strategy that translates our platform assets into scalable revenue opportunities. That includes expanding SiNERGY™ SiN/PEEK into filament, rod, and sheet formats to support both subtractive and AI-assisted 3D manufacturing workflows, while accelerating business development in silicon nitride applications that extend beyond traditional medical device categories.”

“I am excited to join SINTX at a defining moment in its evolution,” said Ryan Elmore. “SINTX has built a differentiated platform around silicon nitride biomaterials, supported by deep materials science expertise, a strong intellectual property foundation, and U.S.-based manufacturing. My focus will be to execute a commercial strategy aimed at supporting market engagement across multiple verticals — from SiNERGY™ SiN/PEEK biocomposites for next-generation implants, to antipathogenic fibrous material applications for sutures, mesh, and wound dressings. We believe these technologies have the potential to address meaningful clinical needs, and we intend to build momentum through disciplined execution, quality, and service.”

Mr. Elmore will work closely with the Company’s manufacturing, quality, regulatory, and R&D teams to support product development, regulatory compliance, and business development initiatives, including potential distribution, licensing, and strategic partnership opportunities.

About SINTX

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications. With thousands of medical devices implanted since 2008 and nearly two decades of peer-reviewed research, SINTX has established itself as a leader in high-performance biomaterials that enhance clinical outcomes and patient safety. Supported by a strong patent portfolio, U.S.-based manufacturing, and strategic industry partnerships, the Company continues to expand its technology platform through innovation and market diversification, including the recently FDA-cleared SINAPTIC® Foot & Ankle Implant System for reconstructive surgery.

