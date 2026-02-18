Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Launches Platform to Address Critical Gap in AI Intent Capture

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.





To view the full publication, “Closing the Intent-to-Execution Gap May Define Next Wave of AI Investment,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/OkvWy

As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves beyond generative chat systems into agentic AI capable of autonomous action, a critical bottleneck has emerged: the lack of high-fidelity, real-time input connecting human intent to machine execution. While AI models can generate text, images or strategies, translating subtle human signals into actionable machine instructions remains a major technical challenge. Without precise and continuous intent capture, autonomous systems — from humanoid robotics to extended reality (XR) environments — struggle to operate seamlessly alongside humans.

Wearable Devices Ltd. aims to address this gap with the launch of ai6 Labs, a synergistic neural AI ecosystem designed to bridge intent and digital reality by integrating research, product monetization and accelerated innovation through technologies such as its Large MUAP Model (LMM). The launch positions the AI pioneer as a foundational infrastructure provider for the emerging autonomous AI era and establishes it as an innovator in the space.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software and advanced AI algorithms, the company’s consumer products — the Mudra Band and Mudra Link — are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets.

For further information, visit the company’s website at www.WearableDevices.co.il.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/WLDS

