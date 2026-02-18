Monument Announces Additional Assay Results from the Buffalo Reef / Felda Areas of Selinsing Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1)("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an additional fifteen (15) holes from its Buffalo Reef/Felda areas and updates drilling activities under its mine expansion drilling program at the Selinsing Gold Mine including Selinsing and Buffalo Reef gold projects, located in Pahang State on the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia.

Ms. Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument Mining, commented: "Some pleasing results are starting to be returned from the BRC2/BRC3 gap drilling with downhole mineralized intercepts spanning 7-9m width and continuity between mineralized intercepts becoming evident, validating the program objectives and guiding the next round of drilling.”

Ms. Zhai continued: “Expansion drilling is targeting to increase gold resources and potentially expanded the life of mine at Selinsing Gold Mine. We have 4 drill rigs up running now and plan to increase up to 9 drill rigs to accelerate the exploration programs.”

DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Results from fifteen (15) completed drill holes of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling Program have been received (Appendix A), with high gold assay results returned.

Significant highlights include:

BRC2 / BRC3 Gap

MBRRC610: 7m @ 2.30g/t Au from 7m MBRRC612: 9m @ 2.03g/t Au from 26m includes

2m @ 4.54g/t Au from 28m and

3m @ 2.75g/t Au from 32m MBRDD616: 3.0m @ 0.66g/t Au from 57.9m

2.6m @ 2.69g/t from 119.4m

6.0m @ 1.51g/t Au from 129.4m

9.0m @ 1.76g/t Au from 186.9m including

3.5m@1.25g/t Au & 0.24%Sb from 186.9m MBRDD619: 5.7m @ 1.72g/t Au from 181.5m including

3.0m @ 4.51g/t Au & 0.28%Sb from 181.5m MBRDD621: 1.5m @ 8.59g/t Au from 144.9m







BRC3 / BRC 4 Gap

MBRDD614: 7.3m @ 1.76g/t Au from 136.1m includes

3.0m @ 3.35g/t from 138.9m



BRC3 Mine Down Dip

MBRDD618: 1.5m @ 0.36g/t Au from 17m

2.5m @ 0.41g/t Au from 24.7m

1.5m @ 0.5g/t Au from 39.5m

1.7m @ 0.21g/t Au from 46.8m

1.5m @ 0.38g/t Au from 65m

1.6m @ 28g/t Au from 95.5m

1.5m @ 0.25g/t Au from 108.5m

1.0m @ 1.2g/t Au from 114.5m

1.1m @ 0.46g/t Au from 154.4m

1.5m @ 1.03g/t Au from 165m

1.5m @ 0.82g/t Au from 188.9m

3.0m @ 1.62g/t Au from 203m

1.5m @ 1.18g/t Au from 207.5m

1.5m @ 1.02g/t Au from 215.7m





Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.

BUFFALO REEF/FELDA MINE EXPANSION DRILLING RESULTS

Buffalo Reef/Felda mine expansion drilling contains Stage 1 and Stage 2 as a part of the Selinsing gold mine expansion program. The target Area covers 115 acres of land, laying the foundation to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources and to convert the current resources to reserves that are now constrained by tenement boundaries. Success of exploration may potentially support the pit expansion at Buffalo Reef/Felda [1] and inform future life of mine (“LOM”) planning, subject to the tenement extension.

The expansion drilling program has been successful to date in intersecting multiple zones of gold mineralization in Stage 1 and Stage 2 targets. The program validates the Expansion Drilling strategy, by identifying continuity between gold mineralized zones in some drill holes and between drill holes and existing modelled mineralized domains which will likely result in an increased inferred mineral resource.

[1] TSX: Monument announces commencement of expansion drilling program at Selinsing Gold Mine (July 7, 2025).

Figure 1. Plan view of the Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2, BRC3 & BRC4), showing results reported this announcement (orange callouts) along with previously reported results [2] (white callouts). Blue symbols are holes waiting for results. Drilling is generally orientated from east to west.

STAGE 1. Buffalo Reef Gap drill results

Stage 1 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on evaluation of the potential resource increase to bridge the gaps between BRC2/BRC3 and between BRC3/BRC4 (Figure 2), to enable the pits to be combined and expanded, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies.

Figure 2. Long section A-A through Buffalo Reef Central depicting Mine Expansion target Areas (Stage 1 and Stage 2) targeted in the Mine Expansion Drilling, looking west.

Nine (9) of the fifteen (15) holes reported in this announcement (Table 1) targeted BRC2 / BRC3 Gap and the BRC3 / BRC4 Gap.

Table 1. Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling - Stage 1 drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.

Hole ID Intercept Comments 1 MBRRC579: 22m @ 0.86g/t Au from 2m including

1m @ 1.41g/t Au from 2m and

6m @ 1.9g/t Au from 8m BRC3/BRC4 Gap 2 MBRRC580: No significant result BRC3/BRC4 Gap 3 MBRRC581: 8m@0.30g/t Au from 8m

8m@0.28g/t Au from 18m

1m@0.23g/t Au from 29m

2m@0.25g/t Au from 39m

2m@0.46g/t Au from 81m BRC3/BRC4 Gap 4 MBRRC610: 7m@2.30g/t Au from 7m BRC2/BRC3 Gap 5 MBRRC611: No significant result BRC2/BRC3 Gap 6 MBRRC612: 9m@2.03g/t Au from 26m including

2m@4.54g/t Au from 8m and

3m@2.75g/t Au from 32m BRC2/BRC3 Gap 7 MBRDD612: 3.5m @ 1.62g/t Au from 24.9m BRC3/BRC4 Gap 8 MBRDD614: 7.3m @ 1.76g/t Au from 136.1m includes 3m @ 3.35g/t from 138.9m BRC3/BRC4 Gap



9 MBRDD615: 8.6m @ 0.39g/t Au from 32.4m

1.5m @ 0.22g/t Au from 54.9m

4.6m @ 0.35g/t Au from 73.4m

4.6m @ 0.27g/t Au from 81.6m

1.5m @ 0.27g/t Au from 87.4m

1.5m @ 0.28g/t Au from 90.4m

1.0m @ 0.21g/t Au from 94.4m

4.3m @ 0.19g/t Au from 110.3m

5.1m @ 0.80g/t Au from 116.3m

2.2m @ 0.99g/t Au from 124.2m BRC3/BRC4 Gap



BRC2/BRC3 Gap Drill Results

MBRRC610, MBRRC611 and MBRRC612 (Figure 3) targeted the southern projection of known mineralization at the BRC2/BRC3 gap within the Buffalo Reef Felda tenement (Figure 4). MBRCC610 and MBRCC612 have been successful in identifying wide zones of shallow sub surface gold mineralization likely part of the western shear. MBRRC611 did not intersect mineralization and was likely collared too far to the west to intersect the structure. These intersections are an extension of a previously identified mineralized domain and demonstrate continuity with drill holes 20m to the north. The area remains open to the south and down dip.

Continuity between intersections and proximity to existing mineralized domains provides confidence that addition to the resource base is likely.

Figure 3. Cross-section through BRC2/BRC3 gap at 3810mN north (20m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC610, MBRRC611 and MBRRC612.

Figure 4. Buffalo Reef drilling within the Buffalo Reef Felda Tenement

BRC3/BRC4 Gap Drill Results

MBRDD612 (Figure 5), MBRRC580 and MBRRC579[2] targeted shallow gold mineralization within the western shear of the BRC3/BRC4 Gap. Although MBRRC580 failed to intercept significant mineralization, MBRRC579 and MBRDD612 did intercept significant gold mineralization (Figure 3). Continuity between these two intercepts cannot be confirmed at this stage and will require further drilling. The intercepts occur outside of existing modelled mineralized domains the area is open to the north and poorly drilled. Further drilling is required to assess the area.

MBRDD614 targeted a zone 120m down dip of MBRDD612 and approximately 50m up dip of historic Buffalo drill holes MBRDD463 and MBRDD470, both of which intersected high grade gold mineralization (Figure 6). MBRDD603 (1m@3.96g/t Au & 3m@1.71g/t Au from 121m) [2] is interpreted to have intersected the same structure as MBRDD614.

Geological interpretation and modelling will be undertaken to confirm that structural and grade continuity exists between these intersections.

[2] TSX: Monument announces first 16 drill holes of Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling Program (December 3, 2025)

Figure 5. Cross-section through BRC3/BRC4 gap at 4190mN looking north (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBDD612.

Figure 6. Cross-section through BRC3/BRC4 gap at 4190mN looking north (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC614.

STAGE 2. Buffalo Reef/Felda Drill Results

Stage 2 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on mine expansion areas with potential to define new mineralized zones and structural down dip extensions to mineralization outside of the existing pit shell (Figure 2). Six (6) holes have been completed as part of Stage 2 drilling and are reported in Table 2.

Table 2. Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling - Stage 2 drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.

Hole ID Intercept Comments 1 MBRDD616:

(Figure 7) 3.0m @ 0.66g/t Au from 57.9m

2.6m @ 2.69g/t from 119.4m

6m @ 1.51g/t Au from 129.4m

9m @ 1.76g/t Au from 186.9m including

3.5m@1.25g/t Au & 0.24%Sb from 186.9m BRC2/BRC3 Gap 2 MBRDD617: 7.5m@0.33g/t Au from 39.9m

1.1m@0.45g/t Au from 54.8m

1.3m@0.21g/t Au from 70.1m

1.5m@0.23g/t Au from 93.9m

2.7m@0.85g/t Au from 186.7m BRC3/BRC4 Gap 3 MBRDD618: 1.6m @ 28g/t Au from 95.5m

3.0m @ 1.62g/t Au from 203m

1.5m @ 1.18g/t Au from 207.5m

1.5m @ 1.02g/t Au from 215.7m BRC3/BRC4 Gap 4 MBRDD619: 5.7m @ 1.72g/t Au from 181.5m including

3.0m @ 4.51g/t Au & 0.28%Sb from 181.5m BRC2/BRC3 Gap 5 MBRDD620: 0.5m @ 1.99g/t Au from 181.1m

1.4m @ 0.52g/t Au from 198.3m BRC2/BRC3 Gap 6 MBRDD621: 1.5m @ 8.59g/t Au from 144.9m BRC2/BRC3 Gap



The drilling program has identified multiple mineralized structural targets for further testing through drilling. Although not all drill holes have intercepted significant mineralization the results have advanced our understanding of the target areas.

BRC2/BRC3Gap

MBRDD616 and MBRDD619 intersected multiple gold mineralized zones at the lower boundary of the expanded pit shell and approximately 60m below the expanded pit shell (approximately 100m below the BRC3 current pit floor) (Figure 7). The area is sparsely drilled, open at depth and along strike. The deepest gold intersections in both holes potentially correspond to modelled mineralized domains approximately 80m to the north. The same mineralized domain was intersected by MBRDD600, MBRDD601 and MBRDD602 (Table 3) [2].

Figure 7. Cross-section through Buffalo Reef Central Pit 3 at 3840mN looking north (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRDD615, MBRDD616 and MBRDD619, and 2 main mineralization targets related to the eastern and western shear zone. Drill holes annotated grey is historic Selinsing diamond drill holes.

Table 3. Results table for previously drilled holes MBRDD600, MBRDD601 and MBRDD602.

Hole ID Intercept Comments 1 MBRDD600 4m@3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb from 55m Buffalo Reef Expansion 2 MBRDD601: 7m@4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 55m Buffalo Reef Expansion 3 MBRDD602: 3m@1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 22m

8m@2.17g/t Au & 0.30%Sb from 26m Buffalo Reef Expansion



Intersections in both holes appear to have intersected the same mineralized structures but continuity cannot be confirmed between these intersections and the mineralized domains until further drilling has been undertaken.

BRC3/BRC4 Gap

MBRDD617 and MRDD618 were successful in intersecting gold mineralization in multiple intervals below the expanded pit shell (Figure 8). Although MBRDD617 (7.5m @ 0.33g/t Au at 39.9m) is a low-grade intersection it appears to correlate with the gold intersected in MBRDD618 and historic drilling MBRDD154 and MBRDD559 (Table 4). Mineralized intersections are down dip and outside of existing mineralized domains and historic Buffalo Reef drilling results.

Figure 8. Cross-section through Buffalo Reef Central Pit 3 at 4020mN looking north (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRDD618 in relation to existing drilling and mineralized domains.

MBRDD618 intersected multiple low value gold mineralized zones. Of note, 1.6m@28g/t was intersected at 95.5m depth. This intersection may correspond to drill hole MBRDD604: 4m@3.19g/t from 99.0m [2] and the intersection in MBRDD559. These intersections are an opportunity target for future drilling activity.

Table 4. Results table for previously drilled holes MBRDD154 and MBRDD559.

Hole ID Intercept Comments 1 MBRDD154 4.8m@1.63g/t Au from 46.2m Buffalo Reef Expansion 2 MBRDD559 4.1m@1.49g/t Au at 97.2m Buffalo Reef Expansion



Geological interpretation and modelling will be undertaken to confirm that structure and grade continuity exists between these intersections. Further drilling will be required to fully assess the potential of mineralization.

Assay results are yet to be received for MBRDD623, MBRDD624, MBRDD625, MBRRC626, MBRRC627, MBRRC628, MBRDD629, MBRDD630 and MBRDD631. These results will be reported once received.

DRILLING, ASSAYING AND QAQC

Monument’s in-house drilling team has been reassembled, supported by two Desco SP 6500SA rigs (350-meter depth capacity). One rig has been outfitted with a multipurpose drill head allowing to switch between reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drilling (“DD”). Four outsourced drill rigs have been added for a total of six diamond drilling rigs to complete the drilling by the end of March 2026.

The sampling technique used in the drill program is half core sampling of PQ (85mm diameter) and mainly HQ (63.5mm diameter) sized diamond drill core using a core saw.

Samples are stored at the Selinsing project stores warehouse before being transported to Port Klang by Monument’s regular freight provider. The site has 24-hour security with manned guard house. Samples are shipped directly to SGS Port Klang once every week.

All samples are submitted to SGS Malaysia laboratory in Port Klang, Selangor for analysis using fire assay (FAA303), ICP (ICP40Q) analysis and CS (CSAO6V) for carbon and sulphur analysis. Pulps and coarse residue samples are returned to site for future QAQC studies.

Certified reference material (CRM) is supplied by Geostats and inserted approximately every 15m, blanks are inserted approximately every 10m. All assay results are verified by Monument staff before being entered into the Microsoft access database. All QAQC data is examined to ensure validate of the results.

All collar locations are surveyed using DGPS by Monument’s on-site survey team. Downhole surveying is conducted on all drill holes using a Trushot digital down hole survey tool, captured data is communicated wirelessly from the tool to the handheld device. Surveys are generally undertaken every 30-50m.

Drill core recovery is recorded at the time of drilling by the driller and checked during logging by onsite geology team. Core recovery is determined by measuring each 1m interval. Logging is qualitative in nature recording lithology, grain size, texture, weathering, structure, alteration, veining, sulphides etc. All holes are logged in full.

DRILL PROGRAM PROGRESS

Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion Drilling

Buffalo Reef/Felda expansion drilling commenced on May 7th,2025 utilizing two in-house drill rigs. In November2025, drilling was accelerated with the addition of two more drill rigs. A further two outsourced drill rigs began operations during the final week of January 2026, bringing the total to six (6) diamond drill rigs actively drilling at Buffalo Reef to meet the targeted end of March 2026 completion date. To date forty (40) drill holes have been completed for 5,156m, with assay results received for thirty-two (32) holes (see Appendix B); nine (9) holes remain pending assay results.

A summary of the drilling completed to date is provided in Table 5.

The Mine Expansion Drill Program including drilling strategy and prioritization of target areas and holes will be closely monitored and reviewed regularly and may be altered accordingly. The focus of the drilling and targeted areas remains flexible so as not to disrupt mining activities. To accelerate the exploration programs, we might from time to time engage more drill rigs from four at moment up to nine pending on circumstances.

Table 5. Summary table of drilling completed to date.

Budget Holes Completed Hole Remaining No. Holes Meters No. Holes Meters No. Holes Meters Buffalo Reef/Feld Mine Expansion Stage 1 73 10,365 28 2,909 45 7,456 Buffalo Reef/Feld Mine Expansion Stage 2 36 5,012 12 2,247 24 2,765 Selinsing Stage 1 3 480 Nil Nil 3 480 Selinsing Stage 2 6 1,620 Nil Nil 6 1620 Total 118 17,477 40 5,156 78 12,321



Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling Program

The Buffalo Reef / Felda Mine Expansion Drilling Program remains the priority drilling program for the operation. Selinsing Stage 1 and Stage 2 drilling will commence once diamond drilling of the Buffalo Reef / Felda program ends and rigs become available.

The Selinsing mine expansion drilling program comprises 9 drill holes for 2,100m.

Stage 1 of the Selinsing drilling program will test high-grade depth extension and local extensions to modelled gold structures within the Selinsing expanded pit shell and comprise three (3) drill holes for 480m.

Stage 2 of the Selinsing drilling program will test the Selinsing dip and strike extension of the shear-hosted gold mineralization outside of the expanded pit shell and comprise six (6) drill holes for 1,620m.

Qualified Person’s Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled and approved by Mr. Mark Shelverton BSc (Hons), Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a qualified person as defined by NI43-101.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 280 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects, expectations regarding the completion of the ramp-up period to target production level at Selinsing and the timing thereof, expectations regarding the Company’s continuing ability to source explosives from suppliers, expectations regarding completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot and the timing thereof, and the timing and results of the other proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities, including those related to the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; uncertainties and risks related to the Company’s ability to source explosives from suppliers; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; assumptions regarding the timing and results of development activities, including the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; expectations that the Company will continue to be able to source explosives from suppliers in a timely manner; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.

APPENDIX A. Assay results table, for fifteen (15) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Intercept Comment MBRDD612 24.9 28.4 3.5 1.62g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD614 54.4

57.9

77.4

136.1 56.4

60.9

83.4

143.4 2

3

6

7.3 1.75g/t Au

0.41g/t Au

0.44g/t Au

1.76g/t Au includes 3m@3.35g/t Au from 138.9m BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD615 32.40

54.90

73.40

81.60

87.40

90.40

94.40

110.30

116.30

124.20 41.00

56.40

78.00

86.20

88.9

91.9

95.4

114.6

121.4

126.4 8.6

1.5

4.6

4.6

1.5

1.5

1.0

4.3

5.1

2.2 0.39g/t Au

0.22g/t Au

0.35g/t Au

0.27g/t Au

0.27g/t Au

0.28g/t Au

0.21g/t Au

0.19g/t Au

0.80g/t Au

0.99g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD616 35.40

57.90

63.10

75.90

110.40

119.40

129.40

168.90

186.90 41.40

60.90

64.60

77.40

116.40

122.00

135.40

170.40

195.90 6.00

3.00

1.50

1.50

6.00

2.60

6.00

1.50

9.00 0.27g/t Au

0.66g/t Au

10.3g/t Au

0.94g/t Au

0.28g/t Au

2.69g/t Au

1.51g/t Au

0.43g/t Au

1.76g/t Au including 3.5m@1.25g/t Au & 0.24%Sb Buffalo Reef Expansion











MBRDD617 39.9

54.8

70.1

93.9

186.7 47.4

55.9

71.4

95.4

189.40 7.50

1.10

1.30

1.50

2.70 0.33g/t Au

0.45g/t Au

0.21g/t Au

0.23g/t Au

0.85g/t Au including 1m@1.62g/t Au from 188.4m Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD618 17

24.7

39.5

46.8

65

95.5

108.5

114.5

154.4

165

188.9

203

207.5

215.7 18.5

27.2

41

48.5

66.5

97.1

110

115.5

155.5

166.5

190.4

206

209

217.2 1.50

2.50

1.50

1.70

1.50

1.60

1.50

1.00

1.10

1.50

1.50

3.00

1.50

1.50 0.36g/t Au

0.41g/t Au

0.5g/t Au

0.21g/t Au

0.38g/t Au

28g/t Au

0.25g/t Au

1.2g/t Au

0.46g/t Au

1.03g/t Au

0.82g/t Au

1.62g/t Au

1.18g/t Au

1.02g/t Au Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD619 78.5

181.5 80

187.2 0.50

5.7 0.33g/t Au

1.72g/t Au includes 3m @ 4.51g/t Au & 0.28% Sb from 181.5m Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD620 181.1

198.3 181.6

199.7 0.50

1.40 1.99g/t Au

0.52g/t Au Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD621 144.9

168.5 146.4

169.4 1.5

0.9 8.59g/t Au

2.45g/t Au Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRDD623 Waiting Results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD624 Waiting Results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD625 Waiting Results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD626 Waiting Results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD627 Waiting Results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD628 Waiting Results BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD629 Waiting Results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD630 Waiting Results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD631 Waiting Results BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRRC578 No significant result Buffalo Reef Expansion MBRRC580 No significant result BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRRC581 8

18

29

39

81 16

26

30

41

83 8

8

1

2

2 0.30g/t Au

0.28g/t Au

0.23g/t Au

0.25g/t Au

0.46g/t Au BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRRC610 7.0 14.0 7 2.30g/t Au includes 3m@4.36g/t Au from 8m BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRRC611 No significant result BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRRC612 26 35 9 2.03g/t Au includes 2m@4.54g/t Au from 8m & 3m@2.75g/t Au from 32m BRC2/BRC3 gap



APPENDIX B: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting.

Hole ID



Mine Grid MRSO Depth (m)



Method



Size



Azimuth



(Mine)



Azimuth



(RSO)



Dip



East North RL East North RL 1 MBRRCDD01 627 3126 500 421358 471172 108.4 171.9 RC/Diamond HQ 2700 2620 -600 2 MBRRCDD02 458 2980 522 421212 471004 130.7 122.5 RC/Diamond HQ 2650 2570 -600 3 MBRDD600 656 3900 450 421279 471943 58.7 90.6 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 4 MBRDD601 645 3860 450 421273 471901 58.3 100.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 5 MBRDD602 621 3880 450 421248 471918 58.2 101.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 6 MBRDD603 707.4 4151.5 492.5 421294 472199 100.7 125.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 7 MBRDD604 771.9 4040.6 493.5 421374 472098 101.7 140.1 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 8 MBRDD605 673.4 4162.8 495.8 421259 472205 104.0 183.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 9 MBRDD606 625.9 4074.3 455.1 421225 472111 63.3 71.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 10 MBRDD607 554.4 3707.8 484.9 421205 471738 93.1 50.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 11 MBRDD608 564.3 3687.6 485.3 421218 471720 93.5 50.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 12 MBRDD609 580.4 3779.9 455.2 421221 471813 63.4 62.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 13 MBRDD610 786.0 4238.9 495.6 421360 472296 103.8 53.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 14 MBRDD611 640.4 4200.1 495.8 421221 472238 104.0 130.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 15 MBRDD612 600.9 4205.4 496.0 421182 472237 104 110.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 16 MBRDD613 682.7 4189.4 495.8 421265 472233 104.0 150.7 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 17 MBRDD614 734.1 4193.7 495.6 421315 472244 104 180.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 18 MBRDD615 786.7 3861.6 497.5 421414 471923 106 180.6 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 19 MBRDD616 779.4 3849.7 497.7 421408 471910 106 206.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 20 MBRDD617 763.3 3981.4 496.7 421374 472038 105 200.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 21 MBRDD618 779.8 4017.0 494.5 425043.3 469323.3 102.7 221 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 22 MDRDD619 778.1 3821.5 497.7 424849.9 469294.2 105.9 200 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 23 MBRDD620 781.3 3379.6 493.0 424411.9 469235.5 101.9 234.7 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 24 MBRDD621 756.6 3418.4 490.5 424453.8 469216.5 98.7 215.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 25 MBRDD623 754.6 3377.7 490.7 424413.8 469208.8 98.9 250 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 26 MBRDD624 688.5 3723.5 510.4 424765.4 469191.7 118.6 200.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 27 MBRDD625 729.0 3536.0 499.7 424574.1 469205.6 107.9 230.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 28 MBRDD626 640.5 3939.3 450.3 424985.8 469174.4 58.5 100.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 29 MBRDD627 639.3 3920.0 450.2 424966.9 469170.6 58.4 100.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 30 MBRDD628 711.0 3541.6 494.7 424582.2 469188.6 102.9 190.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 31 MBRDD629 630.2 3939.8 450.4 424987.8 469164.3 58.6 80.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 32 MBRDD630 649.4 3899.8 450.4 424945.5 469177.8 58.6 101 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 33 MBRDD631 622.8 3920.1 450.1 424969.3 469154.2 58.3 80.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 2700 2620 -600 34 MBRRC578 306.2 2830 506.2 421109 470965 131 60.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 35 MBRRC579 589 4177 496 421174 472207 104.3 84.0 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 36 MBRRC580 588.5 4147.4 485.7 421177 472178 93.9 80.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 37 MBRRC581 787.2 4240.2 495.7 421361 472298 103.8 84.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 38 MBRRC610 606.5 3811.9 450.4 421242 471849 59 50.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 39 MBRRC611 592.3 3803.2 450.3 421229 471838 58 50.00 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600 40 MBRRC612 630.4 3820.0 450.6 421265 471860 59 60 RC 102mm 2700 2620 -600



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f052fd6e-24a2-4a0a-ad07-e1762fb97865

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2509c4d1-1956-4100-9158-3c8fb647ae60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c0fdb53-83c5-45d4-9f4d-02c559f9e64e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac3b8a18-22f1-424c-b407-01a1f254f982

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b6aeff-075f-4c84-bafa-dab937eb96c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ace27ff-5788-4a12-92d0-e0b2cc40e845

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2a58516-2eca-46b8-9c7f-eeca343a03f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad70c8f1-d3d6-42c0-80f4-d90e467984f3