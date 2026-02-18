One and One Green Technologies Expands into the European Market with E-Waste Supply Agreement in Spain

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and One Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler licensed to import and convert hazardous waste streams into valuable nonferrous metals, today announced its first supply agreement in Europe, expanding beyond the Asia-Pacific markets.

The Company has entered into a supply agreement with Recuperaciones Hermanos Huang S.L., a Madrid-based electronic waste recovery specialist, to source high-quality e-waste from Spain. This supply agreement establishes One and One's first European procurement channel with an initial shipment of 22 metric tons to be delievered to Manila North Port.

This agreement establishes a new supply channel for One and One to participate in Europe's e-waste recycling market, which is being driven by the European Commission's goal of 70% packaging waste recycling rates by 20301. It also meets the high demand for recovered metals in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Precedence Research, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 39% of the global copper market in 20242, making it the region with the largest share. One and One's expanding of European relationships bridges European material supply to Asian industrial demand. The Company expects to expand its supplier relationships throughout Europe in the future.

"Building relationships with recovered metals suppliers throughout Europe is an important focus for One and One," said Ms. Tina Yan, CEO. "Our partnership with Recuperaciones Hermanos Huang S.L. represents an important step towards scaling in geography and becoming a global player in the recycled metals industry. Europe generates some of the world's highest-quality e-waste, and our advanced copper electrolysis technology is perfectly suited to extract maximum value from these premium materials. This translates to future value creation for our shareholders as we plan to scale our European operations in the quarters ahead."

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and One Green Technologies (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a leading recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

