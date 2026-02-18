GLP-1 Usage Increases 67% While Bariatric Surgeries Decline, but Long-Term Benefits Remain Unclear

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Cedar Gate Technologies, an IQVIA business (Cedar Gate), found a 13% decline in bariatric surgery volume over the past year, alongside a 67% increase in total members taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications over the past two years, indicating a notable shift toward nonsurgical weight loss treatments.

The analysis also examined the total cost of bariatric surgery compared to GLP-1 prescriptions. In 2024, the average cost of bariatric surgery was $24,215, a 9.62% increase over the prior year. By comparison, the average annual cost per patient for GLP-1 prescriptions was approximately $5,200, up 8.33% from 2023. Among commercially insured patients, the average cost per prescription for GLP-1 medication exceeded $1,100, with patients filling an average of 4.77 prescriptions annually.

“Chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease affect millions of Americans and put a strain on our healthcare system,” said David B. Snow, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Cedar Gate. “We are seeing a lot of new weight loss therapies and treatments emerge, and in this fast-paced environment, it can be difficult to assess the costs and benefits of the different options. Data bridges the gap for healthcare providers and organizations to examine costs down to the patient or member level, and determine whether that healthcare spending has a meaningful impact on patient outcomes.”

Cedar Gate’s data also indicates notable differences in patient demographics between surgical and nonsurgical weight-loss approaches. Bariatric surgery patients were overwhelmingly female, with women accounting for 80.5% of procedures, compared with 19.3% among men. In contrast, GLP-1 utilization was more evenly distributed, with women accounting for 56.2% of prescriptions and men for 43.8%. Additionally, 70% of patients who have a GLP-1 prescription are 50 or older. By contrast, only 34% of bariatric surgery patients are over 50. These demographic differences suggest that nonsurgical weight loss treatments may be reaching a broader patient population, potentially expanding access to care for those less likely to pursue surgery.

As new studies emerge investigating the efficacy of GLP-1 medications, particularly in comparison with long-term results for bariatric surgery, this data raises important questions about the future of medical weight loss treatments.

Multiple studies have examined the longer-term efficacy of medical weight loss options, both surgical and nonsurgical. Bariatric surgery has proven effective at helping patients lose weight initially and maintain weight loss over multiple years, with studies showing average weight loss of 20% or more 10 years after surgery. While the initial cost of bariatric surgery is significantly higher than the annual cost of GLP-1 medications, many patients appear to achieve the goal of sustained weight loss.

Studies examining GLP-1 medication efficacy are emerging, though with shorter timelines. Analyses show that most people achieve weight loss and a reduced risk of major cardiovascular events while actively taking GLP-1 medications. However, almost all patients regain weight after stopping medications. Another study examining rates of GLP-1 persistence (staying on the medications) and adherence (taking them as intended) found that only about one-third of patients were still taking their GLP-1 medications after one year, and only 27% were taking it as intended. Additionally, many studies emphasize the lack of evidence on potential adverse effects associated with prolonged treatment.

