IonPeak Launches to Help Asset-Heavy Organizations Make Better Operational Decisions Under Reindustrialization Pressure

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonPeak, a North America-based consulting and technology firm, today announced its formal launch, focused on helping asset-heavy, mid-market organizations strengthen operational decision-making as reindustrialization pressures accelerate across critical sectors.

Across energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and infrastructure, organizations face rising costs, aging assets, constrained labor, and heightened safety and regulatory expectations. While capital investment continues, many teams remain constrained by fragmented data and legacy enterprise systems that were never designed to support daily decisions that materially affect cost, uptime, and safety.

IonPeak was founded to address this gap by applying artificial intelligence (AI) where it matters most: at the point of operational decision-making.

“Asset-heavy organizations are being asked to operate with greater precision and resilience, yet most existing systems only record what happened — not what should happen next,” said Jitesh Parmar, Founder of IonPeak. “IonPeak helps organizations turn operational data into trusted decision intelligence aligned with real-world operating conditions.”

Supporting organizations under reindustrialization pressure

Reindustrialization is renewing focus on domestic production, infrastructure resilience, and energy reliability. For mid-market organizations, this shift is exposing limitations in ERP, EAM, and enterprise data platforms, while operational technology (OT) systems such as SCADA, GIS, and field telemetry remain disconnected from decision workflows.

IonPeak works with organizations where assets are mission-critical, downtime carries material financial and safety consequences, and decision-makers rely on incomplete or delayed information. The firm bridges the gap between systems of record and systems of decision by layering intelligence, context, and governance onto existing enterprise platforms.

From systems of record to systems of decision

IonPeak combines enterprise systems expertise with applied AI, analytics, and decision-support frameworks to enable faster, safer, and more defensible operational decisions — augmenting, not replacing, existing technology investments.

Core areas of focus include AI readiness and governance for regulated environments, operational decision intelligence for asset-intensive workflows, and data platform design aligned to how work is performed.

“Our focus is pragmatic and implementation-driven,” Parmar added. “We help organizations operationalize AI to improve cost control, uptime, and safety without compromising governance or accountability.”

For more information, visit www.ionpeak.io.