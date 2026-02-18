Aviation and Aerospace Expert Scott Davidson Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Scott Davidson as a Senior Managing Director in the Aviation Business Transformation practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Davidson, who is based in New York, has nearly two decades of experience advising airlines, aviation service providers, and aircraft and engine manufacturers on strategic, operational and commercial challenges. He has deep expertise regarding airline technical operations, ground operations and crew management, fleet planning, network planning, procurement support, product development and revenue management.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Davidson will support clients with implementing sustainable business plans through enterprise-wide profit transformations, restructuring matters and capital investment. He will also help clients enhance operational resilience, financial performance and customer experience through the use of emerging technologies.

“Our team continues to invest in top talent in the aviation industry that helps our clients across the value chain as they reshape strategy, transform operations and stabilize their balance sheets,” said Marc Bilbao, Global Co-Leader of the Aviation practice at FTI Consulting. “Scott’s expertise enhances our ability to provide our clients with comprehensive, data-driven solutions that support growth and transformation.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Davidson was a partner at a global management consulting firm where he advised aviation clients on a wide range of engagements. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Seabury Consulting, an aviation consultancy that was later acquired by Accenture.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Davidson said, “The aviation industry is a moving target, whether it’s a new product or customer experience, or challenges in the form of labor, logistics or geopolitics. In order to get change right, you need top-notch experts who can work through every stage of a business plan, from strategizing the big picture, down to all of the steps it takes to implement it. FTI Consulting is the firm to make that happen.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Sam Ford

+1.617.480.7402

samantha.ford@fticonsulting.com