Aware Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Webcast for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions, will hold a webcast on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing AWRE@gateway-grp.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

