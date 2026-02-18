Hilton Los Cabos Reaffirms Four-Star Rating in Forbes Travel Guide 2026 Star Awards

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and cruise ships, announced its 2026 Star Awards, recognizing Hilton Los Cabos —an acclaimed oceanfront resort located on one of Cabo’s most swimmable beaches— alongside other honorees featured on ForbesTravelGuide.com .





Resort Overview & Key Features

Hilton Los Cabos is a 269-key resort offering a diverse collection of accommodations. Key property highlights include:

Accommodations: 269 guest rooms, including 14 plunge pool suites and 83 premium rooms within its signature AltaMar experience.

AltaMar Experience: features amenities including round-trip airport transportation, a farm-to-fork breakfast buffet at Talavera, and exclusive programming.

features amenities including round-trip airport transportation, a farm-to-fork breakfast buffet at Talavera, and exclusive programming. Design & Style: Hacienda-inspired architecture with private balconies and deep soaking tubs.

Hacienda-inspired architecture with private balconies and deep soaking tubs. New for 2026: Compadre Concierge—an elevated, highly personalized service designed to feel like an extension of each guest’s family or group. From thoughtfully curated wellness experiences to meaningful, memorable rituals, each Compadre captures the quiet art of hospitality.





Amenities and Guest Experiences

The resort is also home to the Enclave Beach Club, an elevated oceanfront retreat featuring:

Beach Facilities: Thoughtfully positioned cabanas, cliffside bungalows, and a dedicated bar.

Thoughtfully positioned cabanas, cliffside bungalows, and a dedicated bar. Culinary Excellence: Six refined culinary outlets led by Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez.

Six refined culinary outlets led by Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez. Wellness: The 7,000 sq. ft. eforea spa, featuring a private recovery zone and an indoor-outdoor movement studio.





Leadership Statement

Antonio Bugarin, General Manager, expressed gratitude for the highly coveted recognition from Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, sharing:

“We are incredibly proud to maintain our Four-Star rating, which reflects the care, warmth, and attention our team brings to every guest experience. From heartfelt service to the relaxed luxury of our beachfront setting, this recognition is a testament to the meaningful moments we strive to create each day. Whether a new or returning guest, we’re grateful to those who choose to stay with us and inspire us to continue raising the bar.”

For reservations, please visit hiltonloscabos.com and follow @hiltonloscabos on Instagram. Property images of Hilton Los Cabos can be downloaded here .

About Hilton Los Cabos

Nestled along one of the rare cove-protected beaches in Los Cabos, Hilton Los Cabos is a 269-key resort inclusive of 14 Plunge Pool Suites and an exclusive AltaMar guest experience. The resort features the lively oceanfront Enclave Beach Club, complete with cliffside cabanas and sunken fire pits, and the new La Biblioteca featuring an extensive collection of over 200 agave varieties. Executive Chef Mauricio Lopez leads the culinary team, presenting six refined culinary concepts, including the award-winning Vela with Mediterranean cuisine, woodfired delights at Leña, scratch-made ingredients at Talavera, and swim-up sushi bar, Mio. Hilton Los Cabos stands out with its exclusive offerings, including the only 7,000 square-foot eforea spa, an indoor/outdoor movement studio equipped with cutting-edge facilities, and personalized classes. The resort boasts multiple pools catering to various preferences, including a Kids Splash Zone and an adults-only infinity pool. For more information, please visit hiltonloscabos.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr , and follow the brand on Facebook , X and Instagram .

