DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Klarna Group PLC (NYSE: KLAR) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by February 20, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) (“Klarna” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities during the period of September 7, 2025 through December 22, 2025 (the “Class Period”), including shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to Klarna’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Klarna securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Klarna, a United Kingdom company headquartered in Sweden, offers Buy Now, Pay Later (“BNPL”) solutions, connecting consumers and merchants and extending loans for small retail transactions.

According to the lawsuit, Klarna’s IPO documents failed to disclose material financial risks to the Company. Defendants are alleged to have significantly underestimated the likelihood that its loss reserves would rise sharply shortly after its IPO, a risk linked to the high-risk profiles of its customers, many of whom were experiencing financial hardships and/or were unsophisticated and were thus at risk of defaulting on their loan obligations.

On November 18, 2025, Bloomberg reported that Klarna had set aside greater provisions for credit losses than anticipated by the market. The price of Company shares declined in response. By the time the complaint in this action was filed, shares closed at $31.31 per share, a loss in value of 21% from the IPO price of $40 per share.

About Berger Montague

