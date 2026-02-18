SEGG Media Nominates Daniel Bailey to Board of Directors Following Majority Acquisition of Veloce Media Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) today announced the nomination of Daniel Bailey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veloce Media Group, to the SEGG Media Board of Directors, in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Veloce.

Bailey’s appointment strengthens SEGG Media’s commercial focus, corporate governance and strategic oversight as the Company accelerates its plans to grow revenue in the global sports and digital media sector.

Strategic Board Appointment

Under Bailey’s leadership, Veloce became one of the fastest-growing platforms operating at the intersection of esports, motorsport, digital content, and gaming. Under his leadership, Veloce has built a diversified commercial ecosystem spanning championship-winning teams, athlete-led content brands, and long-term partnerships with global enterprises including McLaren, Visa, Microsoft, Hilton, LEGO, and others. Bailey was also instrumental in structuring Veloce’s recent acquisition of the rapidly growing content and lifestyle motorsport business Quadrant – co-founded by 2025 Formula One World Champion Lando Norris.

As a SEGG Board member, Bailey expects to contribute direct operating expertise in digital audience monetization, brand partnerships, international expansion, and scalable media execution, which are areas central to SEGG’s 2026 growth strategy.

Robert Stubblefield, CFO and Interim CEO and President of SEGG Media, said: “Dan’s appointment reflects our commitment to aligning operating leadership with governance. Veloce delivers scale, rapidly growing revenues and profits, and high-quality commercial partnerships. Bringing Dan onto the Board ensures strategic continuity and strengthens our ability to execute on integration and growth.”

Bailey commented: “This marks an important milestone for both Veloce and SEGG Media. Combining SEGG Media’s access to public markets and strong domain names with Veloce’s proven revenue model and global partnerships creates a powerful platform for accelerated expansion. I look forward to contributing at Board level as we scale the combined business.”

Acquisition Recap: Majority Interest in Veloce Media Group

As reported yesterday, SEGG Media acquired a majority interest in Veloce Media Group at an enterprise value of approximately $61 million (£45 million).

The transaction was structured as a combination of cash and SEGG Media stock at $10 per share.

Veloce reported approximately $17.5 million (£12.8 million) in revenue for its most recently reported fiscal year and currently generates over 500 million monthly digital views across its ecosystem.

Veloce’s acquisition provides SEGG Media with:

Immediate revenue scale and diversification

Established blue-chip commercial relationships

A high-engagement global digital audience

Expansion across esports, motorsport, gaming, and athlete-led media

Embedded leadership continuity through Board and management integration



The acquisition of Veloce lays the cornerstone for SEGG Media’s Sports business unit and materially enhances the Company’s ability to consolidate operating results, expand internationally, and accelerate top-line growth.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.