Stardust Power Secures up to $10.0 Million in Financing

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced it has secured up to $10.0 million in common equity financing (the “Equity Facility”). The Company has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC (“B. Riley”), that provides the Company with the ability to raise up to $10.0 million of capital at its discretion over a period of 36 months, subject to customary terms and conditions.

Under the Equity Facility, Stardust Power has the right, but not the obligation, to sell shares of its common stock to B. Riley over a three-year period. This structure allows the Company to raise capital incrementally, avoid large block discounts, and align funding activity with its business needs.

Proceeds from any sales under the Equity Facility are expected to be used for supporting pre-construction and construction activities, long-term growth objectives, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Equity Facility includes customary safeguards, including ownership limitations, Nasdaq compliance thresholds, and pricing protections, and does not restrict the Company’s ability to pursue alternative financing strategies outside of certain defined parameters.

“This facility provides Stardust Power with a flexible capital tool as we advance a strategically important U.S. lithium project,” said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. “It allows us to strengthen our balance sheet on our terms, while remaining disciplined and opportunistic in how and when we access the capital markets, preserving optionality as we move toward key execution milestones.”

In connection with the Equity Facility, the Company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-293405) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2026, which was declared effective on February 17, 2026, for the resale by B. Riley of the securities it may purchase in the Equity Facility.

