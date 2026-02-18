Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report 2026-2036: Defense Procurement Is Shifting Wallets Towards Naval Modernization & Mine-Countermeasures Programs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market will surpass US$2.57 billion in 2026



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Naval Modernization & Mine-Countermeasures Programs: Defense Procurement Is Shifting Wallets Toward Autonomous Undersea Systems



Global naval fleets are actively modernizing to counter asymmetric and mine threats, and those defence procurement waves are now a dominant growth engine for AUV vendors because modern MCM and ISR missions prefer expendable, persistent and networked unmanned systems over manned platforms; the result is multi-year framework buys, expanded R&D budgets for autonomy and hardened payloads, and accelerating order books for vendors that can meet military spec and interoperability needs - a clear example is recent sovereign procurement activity where national defence agencies have contracted or signed framework agreements for tactical and medium-range AUVs, driving both unit demand and sensor/integration spending as navies adopt AUVs for mine detection, reconnaissance and seabed mapping. (See recent national buys and framework agreements reported for NATO-aligned programmes.



Energy Density & Endurance Constraints: Battery Technology Is the Single Biggest Physical Brake on Mission Expansion



Despite autonomy and software leaps, the underlying energy-density limits of current batteries remain a hard cap on true endurance, transit speed and heavy-payload carriage - forcing trade-offs between sensor suite richness and range, and requiring more frequent vessel support or larger motherships; until next-generation energy sources (charged, fuel-cells, seabed recharging or resident docking) reach commercial maturity, certain classes of persistent surveillance, rapid-response intervention and long 'transoceanic'missions will remain expensive and constrained, which slows certain high-value use cases where clients require long on-station endurance without support vessels.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market?



United States tariffs on advanced manufacturing inputs, electronic components, sensors, batteries, and specialised materials have introduced cost and supply-chain pressures across the global autonomous underwater vehicle market. Autonomous underwater vehicles rely on globally sourced components, including precision navigation systems, sonar payloads, power electronics, and composite housings, many of which are affected by trade measures and counter-tariffs.

These policies have increased procurement costs for original equipment manufacturers and system integrators, disrupted supplier relationships, and extended production lead times. The overall market impact varies by region and end user, depending on exposure to United States supply chains and the ability to localise manufacturing or diversify sourcing.



Key Questions Answered

How is the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market?

How will each autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market?

Where is the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Autonomous Operations Significantly Improve Safety by Limiting Human Exposure to Hazardous Environments

Rising Deployment of Advanced Technologies to ensure Maritime Security

Growing Demand for Underwater Exploration and Research Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Technical Challenges in Navigation, Control, and Positioning Accuracy

High Operating and Lifecycle Costs Limiting Market Adoption

Market Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling Activities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market

Expansion of Market and New Product Launch Opportunities for the Market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Operational Depth

Shallow/Intermediate Water

Deep Water

By Business Model

Direct OEM sales

AUV as a Service / Contract Survey

System Integrator Solutions

By End-User

Defence & Naval Forces

Oil & Gas Companies / E&P Operators

Offshore Renewable Energy Operators

Other End-Users

By System Type

Classic AUV Platforms

Inspection AUVs

Hybrid AUV/ROV

Gliders / Slocum / Profiling AUVs

Modular AUV platforms

By Sensor Suite

Sonar: Multibeam Echosounder (MBES) / Side-scan (SSS)

Environmental Sensors (CTD, Dissolved Oxygen, ADCP)

Optical Cameras / HD Video

Sub-bottom Profiler

LiDAR (underwater imaging LiDAR)

Other Sensor Suites

