Summit Ridge Energy and The Libman Company Partner to Deliver Cost Savings and Locally Generated Power in Illinois

ARLINGTON VA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s leading commercial solar company, today announced a long-term community solar partnership with The Libman Company, a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer that has produced quality cleaning products in Illinois since 1896.

Under this agreement, Libman will subscribe to seven community solar projects owned and operated by Summit Ridge across Illinois, totaling 17.5 megawatts (MW) of locally generated solar capacity.

The partnership is expected to deliver millions of dollars in lifetime energy cost savings for Libman’s manufacturing facility in Arcola, Illinois, while adding new distributed power to the state’s electric grid. The community solar projects are scheduled to begin delivering power in late 2026.

“This collaboration demonstrates how locally generated power can deliver real value for manufacturers --lowering energy costs, strengthening the grid, and supporting local jobs,” said Owen Brannigan, Director of Business Development at Summit Ridge Energy. “We’re proud to partner with a company like Libman that has deep roots in Illinois and a long-term commitment to the communities where it operates.”

During construction and long-term operations, the seven projects will contribute to job creation in Illinois, including roles in engineering, project management, and site maintenance. Because the energy is generated close to where it is used, the projects also help reduce strain on regional transmission infrastructure and improve overall grid reliability.

Libman has operated in Illinois for more than a century and employs hundreds of workers at its Arcola facility. By subscribing to community solar, the company will benefit from locally generated power without installing equipment onsite, while continuing to invest in Illinois-based manufacturing and jobs.

“As a family-owned manufacturer with more than a century of operating in Illinois, we’re focused on making smart, long-term decisions for our business and our workforce,” said Andrew Libman, President at The Libman Company. “Community solar helps us reduce energy costs while supporting local power generation and economic activity across the state.”

Serving as Libman’s community solar advisor, Matthew Keith, Vice President of Energy Projects at Bridge Energy Services, said, “Community solar is one of the most effective tools for manufacturers looking to control energy costs without operational disruption. We help clients identify the best opportunities in their market and secure optimal contract terms on their behalf. Summit Ridge's experience and commitment to the Illinois market made them the ideal partner for Libman.”

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation’s leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver locally generated energy via a more resilient and secure grid. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with over 2GW of solar power operating and in development.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $5 billion in project capital to finance more than 200 solar facilities, providing energy savings to over 42,000 homes and businesses while advancing American energy independence. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About The Libman Company

Mission Statement: Bringing the world a better way to clean through innovation, design, quality, and brand leadership.



For over 125 years, the Libman family has prioritized quality. William Libman started The Libman Company in 1896 with one mission: to make the finest, most durable wire-wound corn brooms. William’s sons, grandsons, and great-grandchildren have since expanded that mission to include the finest mops, brooms, brushes, and cleaning tools.

