Applied Launches New Benefits Innovation, Making Applied Epic the Hub for Benefits Management

Chicago, IL., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced a major milestone in the evolution of Applied Epic®, unveiling a new Benefits experience that brings Benefits workflows, automation, and connectivity into a single hub for benefits management. Purpose-built for the way benefits teams operate, the Applied Epic Benefits experience centralizes plan and client management, streamlines renewals and servicing, and reduces the manual work historically required to manage Benefits business across disconnected tools or P&C-first systems.

This release builds on last year’s launch of the Applied Epic Benefits Overview, expanding plan management workflows and introducing intelligent pre-fill automation to deliver a complete, end-to-end Benefits policy lifecycle experience within the industry’s leading agency management platform. With these enhancements, Applied Epic becomes the only enterprise-grade AMS that enables agencies to manage both P&C and Benefits in one unified system while preserving the specialized workflows Benefits teams require.

Key outcomes for customers include:

Increase Visibility and Execution Across Benefits Operations: With plans, accounts, renewals, and documentation managed in one unified hub, teams gain clearer oversight of client activity and policy lifecycle details, reduced E&O exposure, and more consistent servicing across every client relationship.

Eliminate Manual Plan Entry with AI-Powered Pre-Fill Automation: Epic AutoFill automatically extracts and pre-fills key plan information from Benefits SBCs – accelerating quoting, renewals, and servicing while reducing manual data entry.

Scale Benefits Growth with Less Administrative Overhead: Purpose-built benefits workflows and embedded automation streamline plan setup, renewals, and employee enrollment management, enabling agencies to expand their Benefits book of business, support more employer groups, and onboard new team members without adding proportional headcount or complexity.

Operate from a Single, Benefits-Familiar System of Record: Unified plan, account, enrollment, and documentation in one consistent data foundation gives teams clearer visibility into client plan structures and renewal status, reduced E&O risk associated with incomplete or outdated records, and more reliable execution of renewals and servicing workflows.

“Benefits is one of the fastest-growing revenue streams for agencies, and yet Benefits teams have long had to fragment workflows across two systems or work around tools that weren't holistically built to meet their industry's needs,” said Tammi Shapiro, SVP & general manager of benefits solutions, Applied Systems. “By delivering a connected experience with purpose-built workflows and AI-assisted automation, we’re empowering Benefits brokers to shift their focus from manual tasks to strategic client engagement and growth.”

