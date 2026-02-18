DP World Sets Chile Record With Largest-Ever Vehicle Discharge at San Antonio Terminal

SAN ANTONIO, Chile, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World continues to reinforce its role as Chile’s leading provider of automotive logistics after successfully discharging 6,338 vehicles in a single vessel operation at its multipurpose terminal at the Port of San Antonio – the largest vehicle discharge ever completed in the country.

The operation, conducted from the vessel M/V Morning Lily, surpassed the previous national record of 6,185 vehicles set at the same terminal in 2021, and demonstrates DP World’s ability to manage high-volume automotive cargo efficiently, safely, and at scale, supported by specialized roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) infrastructure, optimized yard layouts, and streamlined gate and delivery processes.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “This operation reflects the strength of our automotive capabilities in Chile – from vessel planning and Ro-Ro execution to yard management and onward delivery. San Antonio is a critical hub in global automotive trade lanes, and our teams are purpose-built to support growing volumes, new vehicle technologies, and increasingly complex supply chain demands.”

Chile’s Primary Automotive Gateway

With more than two decades of experience in the Chilean market, DP World’s San Antonio terminal serves as the country’s primary entry point for vehicle imports, handling more than 95% of all vehicles entering the national market. The terminal supports a broad ecosystem of automotive manufacturers, distributors, shipping lines, and logistics providers through reliable, high-throughput operations.

The M/V Morning Lily, operated by Eukor and represented locally by Taylor, arrived from Shanghai carrying vehicles primarily from leading global manufacturers including Suzuki, Kia, Changan, Great Wall, Mazda, Ford, Volvo, SAIC Motor, and Tesla.

Discharge operations were supported by specialized Ro-Ro ramps, specialized equipment, and coordinated yard and gate operations to reduce dwell times and accelerate distribution to dealerships and distribution centers across the country.

Growing Volumes and Market Momentum

Automotive volumes through San Antonio continue to grow steadily, reflecting Chile’s importance in regional and global vehicle trade. DP World projects handling nearly 248,000 vehicles in 2025, up from 235,822 units in 2024 and 227,601 units in 2023, reflecting consistent year-on-year growth that underscores the terminal’s scalable capacity and operational resilience.

These volumes underscore DP World’s role as a long-term logistics partner for both established OEMs and emerging brands entering the Chilean market.

Supporting the Transition to New-Energy Vehicles

DP World actively supports Chile’s transition toward cleaner mobility. The San Antonio terminal has handled Tesla imports and some of the world’s largest shipments of electric buses, helping advance public transport electrification efforts across the country.

As electric and new-energy vehicle volumes continue to rise, DP World is adapting its automotive operations to meet evolving handling, safety, and storage requirements while maintaining high levels of efficiency and throughput.

“Our focus is on delivering integrated automotive logistics solutions that support today’s volumes while preparing for the needs of tomorrow’s automotive market,” Doiron said.

