Emtel Energy USA Rebrands to Syntropic Power, Announces New Safety-First Energy Storage Systems to Serve U.S. Demand

CARY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntropic Power , formerly known as Emtel Energy USA, today announced its rebrand and the launch of three product lines of short- and long-duration stationary energy storage systems: GridSurge™ for extreme-cycling, fast-response short-duration storage; GridSpan™ for modular long-duration storage for 6+ hour resiliency; and Tenet™ for residential and light commercial storage where safety is paramount.

The company’s renewed focus meets the accelerating U.S. demand for storage with safety-first, bankable solutions built for applications where certification, insurance acceptance, reliability, and supply-chain integrity directly determine deployment success.

The rebrand reflects the company’s ethos: Syntropic Power exists to create a world where people and communities are truly empowered by safe, accessible, and sustainable energy that protects the planet and improves life for generations to come. Syntropic Power’s brand and product strategy are aligned around stationary storage solutions designed to support communities, commercial and industrial customers, and grid operators with energy storage they can deploy with confidence.

“Syntropic Power is more than a new name – it’s a clearer reflection of why we exist,” said Phillip Martin, CEO of Syntropic Power. “This launch reflects that commitment: empowering communities with safe, accessible, sustainable energy storage for generations to come. We’re making this move now because the U.S. market needs storage that can be deployed with confidence, supported by certification, insurance acceptance, and a secure domestic supply chain.”

Carrying forward the momentum of Emtel Energy USA, Syntropic is currently building out capacity to support up to 2 GWh of 2026 projects – aligning product readiness, third-party validation, and manufacturing execution to meet customer deployment timelines.

Providing communities with reliable energy through safety-first storage

Syntropic’s battery systems incorporate an advanced sodium-ion chemistry engineered for stationary-duty profiles, prioritizing repeatable performance, voltage stability, and safety under demanding charge-discharge cycles.

As part of the safety focus that is core to Syntropic’s mission, this chemistry is designed to reduce thermal runaway risk relative to lithium-ion chemistries commonly used today. Additionally, Syntropic’s core modules and control architecture enable interoperability, repeatable manufacturing, and consistent performance behavior across use cases. The cells have completed UL 9540A testing to demonstrate fire safety characteristics.

An independent testing program is underway at Rochester Institute of Technology’s Battery Development Center, an ISO 17025-accredited lab, to produce third-party performance and safety data for the sodium-ion cells incorporated into Syntropic’s flagship systems. Testing is structured to reflect realistic stationary storage operating conditions and to validate repeatable, thermally stable, and safe electrical performance, producing bankable data in support of downstream supply, system integration, and scale-up decisions.

Syntropic is establishing U.S.-based manufacturing capacity aligned with the company’s bankable deployment strategy, supporting customers seeking products that are not subject to Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions and that may help maximize eligibility for Section 45/48 energy storage incentives.

Syntropic expects key proof of concept pilots to begin in mid-2026, with commercial deployment following soon thereafter.

To learn more about Syntropic Power and the company’s energy storage product line, visit https://syntropicpower.com/ or contact info@syntropicpower.com .

About Syntropic Power

Syntropic Power designs and delivers purpose-built energy storage systems for short- and long-duration applications. With a safety-first mission targeting residential, commercial, and utility-scale use cases, Syntropic Power aims to meet the pressing need for energy storage in sectors like data centers, utility-scale power, and on-site residential and commercial power. Headquartered in North Carolina, Syntropic is proudly a veteran-owned, Black-owned business.

