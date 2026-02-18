Sprout Social Launches AI-Powered Solutions and Expanded Reddit Partnership to Help Brands Navigate the Next Era of Discovery

An expanded Reddit partnership scales brand trust and discovery, enabling teams to authentically engage with Reddit communities directly from the Sprout platform.

Recruit, a new AI-powered tool, enables brands to quickly launch creator application pages across any channel to capture, vet and match with authentic partners to drive discovery.

The new Trellis Monitoring Agent in NewsWhip by Sprout Social reimagines reputation management by autonomously surfacing early signals on high-stake content, helping teams act with concise, analyst-quality briefs.





CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of social media management and analytics software, today announced new AI-driven innovations and an expanded partnership to help brands reach people in the Answer Engine era. These updates empower organizations to create and scale the type of authentic content that consumers and AI answer engines value most. This release features an expanded Reddit partnership, a new AI-powered creator management tool called Recruit, and the Trellis Monitoring Agent for NewsWhip.

As social feeds become crowded with AI-generated content, consumers are turning to sources they trust, from community-led forums like Reddit to content from their favorite creators. Answer engines are following suit, increasingly citing and prioritizing real social conversations and insights. As a result, it’s now essential for brands to show up authentically in these spaces to stay visible across the digital landscape. Sprout’s latest innovations enable brands to engage in these high-trust environments, capturing attention from both consumers and the AI engines shaping discovery.

“We are seeing fundamental shifts in how discovery works,” said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer of Sprout Social. “Visibility is no longer driven by keywords or rankings, but by participation in credible conversations that people trust. As answer engines increasingly cite trusted communities and creators, brands cannot afford to be passive observers. These new capabilities help our customers authentically engage in the conversations that matter most to consumers and discovery engines, turning that engagement into a durable competitive advantage.”

The latest innovations featured in the launch include:

Strategic Reddit Partnership: Sprout Social is expanding its Reddit partnership with new capabilities to help brands authentically engage with Reddit communities. For the first time, brands will be able to engage with brand owned subreddits from the Smart Inbox, publish to brand profiles and relevant subreddits, and filter Listening data for more precise insights. Later this year, teams will be able to engage with public subreddits conversations directly from the Sprout platform.

Sprout Social is expanding its Reddit partnership with new capabilities to help brands authentically engage with Reddit communities. For the first time, brands will be able to engage with brand owned subreddits from the Smart Inbox, publish to brand profiles and relevant subreddits, and filter Listening data for more precise insights. Later this year, teams will be able to engage with public subreddits conversations directly from the Sprout platform. AI-powered Creator Management: Recruit is an AI-powered, no-code landing page builder that enables brands to quickly launch customized creator application pages across any channel to capture, vet and match with authentic partners that drive ROI. By leveraging unique qualitative data, brands can easily match with creators who share true brand alignment and move the needle for their business.

Recruit is an AI-powered, no-code landing page builder that enables brands to quickly launch customized creator application pages across any channel to capture, vet and match with authentic partners that drive ROI. By leveraging unique qualitative data, brands can easily match with creators who share true brand alignment and move the needle for their business. Trellis Monitoring Agent in NewsWhip: Trellis is now available in NewsWhip by Sprout Social as an always-on agent that surfaces emerging stories early with structured, analyst-quality updates that teams can easily act on. It identifies high-stakes developments and filters out the noise, helping teams understand the scale of a story and act faster with messaging that resonates.

Trellis is now available in NewsWhip by Sprout Social as an always-on agent that surfaces emerging stories early with structured, analyst-quality updates that teams can easily act on. It identifies high-stakes developments and filters out the noise, helping teams understand the scale of a story and act faster with messaging that resonates. Expanded Platform Capabilities: Other updates across the Sprout platform empower brands to protect their reputation and prove the business impact of social. These include advanced moderation for TikTok ad campaigns, customizable reporting metrics to align social data with business goals, and expanded predictive monitoring for emerging networks like Bluesky.





These product updates will be featured in today’s Breaking Ground event, Sprout’s quarterly showcase of the company’s latest product updates and cutting-edge industry insights.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of tens of thousands of brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Social Media Profiles:

www.x.com/SproutSocial

www.x.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166