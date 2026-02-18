Hydrogen Compressors Market Set to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hydrogen Compressors Market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028 from USD 2.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising investment in renewable energy projects and the growing concern on environment sustainability is expected to accelerate the growth of the Hydrogen Compressors Market.

This report segments the Hydrogen Compressors Market based on type into two categories: Mechanical Compressor, and Non-mechanical Compressor. The Mechanical Compressor is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period as it is a viable technology. For various applications, including storage, transportation, and utilization in industrial processes or fuel cell vehicles, it is necessary to compress hydrogen to higher pressures. Mechanical hydrogen compressors play a crucial role in various applications within the hydrogen industry, particularly in the compression of hydrogen gas for storage, transportation, and industrial processes. These compressors increase the pressure of hydrogen gas, making it suitable for various applications. The scope of mechanical compressors includes reciprocating compressors, rotary compressors, centrifugal compressors, and ionic compressors.

Based on the end-use application, the hydrogen compressor market is segmented into hydrogen value chain/infrastructure and Industrial application. The hydrogen infrastructure segment is expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of hydrogen infrastructure is the increasing demand for hydrogen compressors in the hydrogen refueling stations as the compressors take the low pressure hydrogen (20-30 bar) delivered from production site and crank it up to higher pressures (350 bar or 700 bar) needed for fueling hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Based on the design, the hydrogen compressor market is segmented into single stage and multistage. Multi-stage segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Multistage compressors are made up of two or more piston cylinders with varying sizes. The atmospheric air passes through the compression stage twice. The heat exchanger cools the air before it enters the second cylinder, reducing the strain on the chambers during the second and third compression phases. The multistage compressors create higher volumes of pressure (PSI) at medium to high capacities (CFM) and are suitable for heavy-duty industrial applications such as fueling stations, food and beverage, automotive and transportation, aerospace, electronics, laboratories, and power generation industries. Multistage compressors achieve higher compression ratios compared to single-stage compressors.

This report segments the Hydrogen Compressors Market based on region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific segment holds the largest share because of the growing number of green hydrogen initiatives, large manufacturing hub as well as government funding for hydrogen-related projects, including the deployment of hydrogen compressor. Key trend in the market include the rising adoption of hydrogen in various sectors, technological advancements, international collaboration, and a growing emphasis on renewable hydrogen production to achieve sustainability goals and combat climate change.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Hydrogen Compressors Market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Linde plc (Ireland), Siemens Energy (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), and Ingersoll Rand (US).

Recent Strategic Developments

In October 2023, Atlas Copco Compressors is partnering with Hoffman & Hoffman to develop a new distributor agreement for Atlas Copco's whole line of industrial process cooling solutions. Hoffman & Hoffman will exclusively represent the product line throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. Atlas Copco has joined hands with Octopus Hydrogen to supply deliver Octopus Hydrogen 3-stage boosters grade green hydrogen. In June 2023, Ingersoll Rand entered into an agreement to acquire Howden Roots. Roots is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.

In April 2021, Linde plc & AGR joined hands. Linde plc will supply various products & services to AGR. The project encompasses proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, compressors, storage tanks and high-performance fueling stations. In June 2021, Air Products and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on Global Hydrogen Projects.

