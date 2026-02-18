LayerX Security Unveils The First Dedicated Security Solution for Agentic AI Browsers

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX Security , the leader in AI Usage Control, today launched Agentic Browser Protection, the industry's first dedicated enterprise security solution to secure AI-powered agentic browsers. The solution allows organizations to safely and responsibly adopt AI browsers with granular security controls and governance, enabling enterprises to reap the benefits of AI browsers without exposing themselves to data security, privacy and governance risks.

Agentic AI Browsers Introduce a New Attack Surface

Browsers today are the primary interface for AI consumption, but agentic AI browsers blur the line between users, LLMs and AI agents, creating security challenges unaddressed by existing tools. As Gartner®, Inc. VP Analyst John Watts noted in a recent report titled Securing a “Browser” No Longer Means What You Think It Means, “Browsers are not just "web browsers" anymore—modern browsers are agentic AI applications which happen to use web protocols. As threat actors pivot to exploit agentic AI, they will bypass traditional web browser security controls.”

The security risks of agentic AI browsers stem from a number of key attributes:

The Always-On AI Sidebar : AI browsers feature an always-on sidebar that operates independently of webpage content, persisting across all tabs and pages. In its report, Gartner states ”Sensitive user data – such as active web content, browsing history, and open tabs – is often sent to the cloud-based AI back end, increasing the risk of data exposure unless security and privacy settings are deliberately hardened and centrally managed.”

: AI browsers feature an always-on sidebar that operates independently of webpage content, persisting across all tabs and pages. In its report, Gartner states ”Sensitive user data – such as active web content, browsing history, and open tabs – is often sent to the cloud-based AI back end, increasing the risk of data exposure unless security and privacy settings are deliberately hardened and centrally managed.” Indistinguishable Agentic Activity: When browser agents perform actions, security tools cannot distinguish between human and AI-generated activity. This attribution gap creates significant forensics challenges and data exposure risks.

When browser agents perform actions, security tools cannot distinguish between human and AI-generated activity. This attribution gap creates significant forensics challenges and data exposure risks. Heightened Vulnerability to Prompt Injection: Unlike traditional phishing attacks, agentic AI browsers can be compromised through embedded prompt injections in web pages without any user action. LayerX research found that most AI browsers are up to 90% more vulnerable to phishing and web attacks than traditional browsers.





Comprehensive Protection Without Blanket Blocking

Rather than forcing organizations into a binary choice between unmanaged enablement or blanket prohibition, LayerX enables safe agentic browser adoption through four targeted security controls:

Discovery and Visibility: The platform identifies AI browsers and provides complete visibility into their deployment across the organization, including which users and devices are running them.

The platform identifies AI browsers and provides complete visibility into their deployment across the organization, including which users and devices are running them. Agentic Identity Detection: LayerX identifies activities generated by browser AI agents and distinguishes between activities performed by human users versus AI agents, enabling granular policy enforcement. Organizations can, for example, prevent AI agents from accessing sensitive websites or restrict them from pasting certain types of data, while allowing human users full functionality.

LayerX identifies activities generated by browser AI agents and distinguishes between activities performed by human users versus AI agents, enabling granular policy enforcement. Organizations can, for example, prevent AI agents from accessing sensitive websites or restrict them from pasting certain types of data, while allowing human users full functionality. AI Sidebar Control: Administrators can disable or restrict access to the always-on AI sidebar on sensitive applications, closing a critical security gap that exists outside traditional browser security controls.

Administrators can disable or restrict access to the always-on AI sidebar on sensitive applications, closing a critical security gap that exists outside traditional browser security controls. Prompt Injection Protection: The solution augments LayerX's existing AI-based web protection engine with dedicated capabilities to detect and block prompt injection attacks in real-time, safeguarding the browser's AI engine from exploitation.





The platform currently supports ChatGPT Atlas, Comet, Dia, and Genspark, with additional browser support planned for coming releases.

"Telling users not to adopt AI browsers is a losing proposition -- productivity always wins," said Or Eshed, Co-Founder and CEO of LayerX Security. "We saw the same pattern with BYOD and early AI adoption. Rather than fighting this inevitable shift, organizations need solutions that enable them to adopt agentic browsers safely and responsibly. That's exactly what we've built."

Gartner, Analyst Take: Securing a Browser No Longer Means What You Think It Means, 29 January 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About LayerX Security

LayerX secures all user and agentic interactions with AI, SaaS & web applications, and is the only AI usage control platform that lets customers control every prompt, agent action, and data exchange, across any channel, without changing their network architecture or disrupting the user experience. Enterprises use LayerX to secure their hybrid workforce in an AI-first world. For more information, visit https://layerxsecurity.com .