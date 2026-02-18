Bottomline’s Digital Banking Platform Wins 2025/26 Cloud Awards Program

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, has been named the winner of the Best Software as a Service - USA Enterprise category in the 2025/26 Cloud Awards program. The international awards program recognizes companies that push cloud innovation across industries and geographies.

The judging panel looks for cloud solutions that solve real problems through solid execution and customer impact. Bottomline’s recognition reflects the strength of both its Commercial Digital Banking Platform, built specifically for commercial and business banking, and its Payments Fraud Defense solution. While many banks have deployed these solutions independently, Bottomline has pre-integrated them to create a solution that rapidly addresses the threat environment that banks face. The two SaaS offerings give banks a connected way to modernize digital banking, manage payments and strengthen protection against fraud. The solutions also help streamline operations by unifying functionality that is often spread across multiple vendors.

“It has been a real privilege for our judging team to review such a high caliber of nominations throughout this year’s awards, resulting in a number of closely-fought categories across the program,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “Bottomline is more than deserving of their win, impressing our panel with their ongoing commitment to excellence, customer focus, and driving value through innovation. We are very excited to see what they do next!”

“This award reflects how we bring discrete, best-in-class capabilities together to create real advantage for the banks we serve,” said Gareth Priest, Chief Product Officer at Bottomline. “Our Commercial Digital Banking Platform and Payments Fraud Defense are SaaS solutions that deliver value on their own and work even better when integrated. This flexibility means we can support each bank’s priorities, from modernising digital channels and payment flows to sharpening their fraud readiness.”

Bottomline’s Commercial Digital Banking Platform continues to evolve through a cloud-based model that updates without disrupting service. It is designed to meet the growing demands of commercial banking, with built-in safeguards and broad API integration at its core. Payments Fraud Defense is a separate SaaS solution that gives banks an added layer of visibility and early insight into unusual payment activity, helping them reduce manual reviews and strengthen protection across their payment flows. When integrated, these platforms give financial institutions a more connected operating environment, improving visibility across payments and cash cycles, reducing manual effort, and strengthening their overall fraud readiness.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (Fintech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $181 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

