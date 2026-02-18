HairSmart Appoints Dr. Zinaria Williams, MD, to Lead a Natural Hair Revolution

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HairSmart Inc, a leader in drug-free, pain-free hair wellness, announces the significant appointment of Dr. Zinaria Williams, MD, as its Medical Director. By appointing a renowned Oculofacial Plastic & Hair Restoration Surgeon who is also a Clinical Herbalist, HairSmart is proving that science and nature are no longer opposites. This strategic appointment solidifies HairSmart’s commitment to integrating rigorous medical science with holistic health practices.

A Visionary Bridge Between Worlds

Dr. Williams is a highly respected figure in hair restoration, holding dual certification as an Oculofacial Plastic & Hair Restoration Surgeon and a Certified Clinical Herbalist. She is a rare find in the medical community. With 20 years of surgical expertise, she understands the rigorous science of hair restoration. Yet, as a trained herbalist, she honors the root-cause philosophy of Ayurveda. Her expertise provides a deep understanding of advanced hair science, complemented by the root-cause philosophy of Ayurvedic medicine.

This unique combination positions Dr. Williams as the bridge to HairSmart’s mission: the clinical fusion of ancient Ayurvedic ingredients with proven Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) technology.

Validating the Future of Hair Restoration

Prerna Khemka, Founder & CEO of HairSmart, emphasized that Dr. Williams’s expertise validates the brand’s core belief:

“When I founded HairSmart, the choice was presented as pharma, cumbersome surgical procedures, or ineffective naturals. We refused to compromise.”

Dr. Williams brings an unparalleled understanding of surgical precision and plant-based wisdom. She doesn't just treat the symptom; she addresses the patient’s holistic health and needs. Her appointment confirms that effective results and true healing can, and must, coexist.

(Dr. Zinaria Williams, MD)

“I'm thrilled to be joining the HairSmart team in this capacity,” said Dr. Zinaria.

“I'm a surgeon and an herbalist. I scrutinize the ingredients on labels more than most people. HairSmart products are soundly formulated. The ingredients chosen are backed by clinical research and Ayurvedic tradition. I am excited to support HairSmart, knowing it offers a hair loss treatment line + LLLT technology my patients can trust.”

Industry experts recognize this integrative approach as necessary for industry evolution. Dr. Ron Shapiro, MD, A Leading Hair Transplant Surgeon, notes:

“The future of hair restoration lies in bridging the gap between surgical intervention and holistic, preventative care. We are seeing a massive shift where patients demand effective, non-drug solutions. HairSmart's commitment to clinical validation for plant-based alternatives is exactly what the industry needs right now.”

Dr. Williams’s Key Initiatives

As Medical Director, Dr. Williams will actively spearhead critical growth and validation initiatives:

Clinical Validation: Leading the largest multi-site study on plant-based DHT Blockers and Minoxidil alternatives to solidify HairSmart’s position as the expert authority in natural efficacy.

Leading the largest multi-site study on plant-based to solidify HairSmart’s position as the expert authority in natural efficacy. Practitioner Education: Launching a specialized certification program to train doctors and practitioners in the professional integration of Ayurvedic principles and LLLT.

Launching a specialized certification program to train doctors and practitioners in the professional integration of Ayurvedic principles and Next-Gen Research: Directing the development of new, scientifically backed formulas that optimize hair growth through holistic Ayurvedic principles.





About HairSmart

HairSmart is the first hair wellness ecosystem in the USA to successfully integrate Ayurvedic principles, Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), and nutraceuticals. We provide drug-free, pain-free, and chemical-free solutions designed to build confidence, encourage joy, and help people unlock their full potential, naturally.

