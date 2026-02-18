Rumble and Tether Add USA ₮ to Rumble Wallet

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, and Tether, the largest company in the digital assets industry, today announced the addition of USA₮, Tether’s made-in-America, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, to Rumble Wallet, the non-custodial crypto wallet integrated directly into the Rumble platform. Rumble Wallet already had supported Tether (USD₮), Tether Gold (XAU₮), and Bitcoin (BTC), enabling audiences to tip creators natively in crypto.

“Adding Tether’s USA₮ stablecoin to the Rumble Wallet is a huge win for creators because it lets them get paid in stable digital currency, no matter where they are, without banks or payment companies holding things up,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. “USA₮ helps build real financial freedom through Rumble, fitting perfectly with our mission of fighting for liberty and a decentralized internet for everyone.”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Rumble to further promote liberty, independence, and open digital infrastructure,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “By bringing USA₮ into Rumble Wallet, we are giving creators access to digital dollars they can actually own, move, and use on-chain, without unnecessary friction or dependency on centralized financial systems. The creator economy is global in nature, yet many creators still face limitations in how they get paid and access their earnings. This integration is about expanding autonomy, enabling millions of Rumble users to participate in a more direct, resilient financial system better aligned with the open nature of the internet. Together with Rumble, we are building financial infrastructure that empowers creators to focus on their work while maintaining greater control over their value and their future.”

By embedding crypto payments into the video-sharing platform, Rumble Wallet eliminates the need for intermediaries like ad networks, banks, or payment processors. Creators can now receive direct, fast, and borderless payments from their audiences. Built on the Tether Wallet Development Kit, Rumble Wallet keeps custody in the hands of users while connecting a global video-sharing ecosystem to crypto-native rails.

