Imprivata Patient Access Now Available in Epic Toolbox for Identity Verification in MyChart

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced that Imprivata Patient Access is now a full offering available in Epic Toolbox, within the Identity Verification for MyChart category. The integration with Epic MyChart enables patients to securely create their MyChart accounts through a self-service experience powered by advanced face recognition, high-assurance identity verification, and support for IAL2 standards. Planned enhancements to Patient Access will extend this experience to enable additional account management and recovery.

“Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to expand digital access and patient engagement without compromising trust or security,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. “Imprivata Patient Access helps address this challenge by reducing identity uncertainty across the care journey. Making this offering readily available within MyChart and other workflows allows organizations to improve patient safety and security while reducing the costs associated with misidentification, duplicate records, and denied claims.”

Accurate patient identification at all points of care

Imprivata Patient Access is a leading biometric patient identification solution that uses face recognition to accurately and securely match patients to their medical records. Its availability in Toolbox extends high-assurance identity verification beyond initial digital access, supporting consistent identification throughout the entire patient journey, across the healthcare enterprise. This approach supports the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) “Kill the Clipboard” initiative by reducing reliance on manual forms and fragmented identity verification processes.

After patients establish their MyChart account, Imprivata Patient Access supports fast and accurate identification during registration and throughout in-person encounters. By leveraging existing patient photos stored in Epic, organizations can streamline check-in experiences in care settings while maintaining strong identity assurance. Imprivata Patient Access significantly reduces patient misidentification that leads to downstream claim denials and duplicate medical records by precisely identifying each patient from the start. This accuracy accelerates reimbursement timelines, lowers administrative and operational costs, and enhances patient safety.

Imprivata Patient Access also drives operational efficiency and boosts ROI by automating previously manual administrative processes for identity verification. This reduces staff burden, improves patient throughput, and allows care teams to focus more time on prioritizing care. As part of Imprivata’s healthcare-focused access management ecosystem, Patient Access delivers consistent, secure patient identification across all digital and in-person interactions, helping organizations improve both operational performance and the overall patient experience.

To learn more about Imprivata Patient Access, visit the Epic Toolbox on Showroom.

