Digerati Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet with All $10 Million of Notes Converting to Equity

Conversions Priced at $0.03 per Share

Port Jefferson, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc., (“Digerati,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCID: DTGI), a data center, power solutions and telecom services provider, is pleased to announce that all of its $10 million of Notes have been converted into equity priced at $0.03 per share. As a result, Digerati currently has no debt.

The majority of the investors received restricted common shares that are subject to a lock up and leakout over 3 years.

Robert Delvecchio, Chairman and CEO of Digerati Technologies, commented, “Today marks a new beginning for our shareholders, as all of the prior Notes have been converted to equity at $0.03 per share. I would like to thank the group of funds and family offices who previously funded the Company over the past 6 years. They recognize what we are doing at Digerati, in pivoting the company to be able to build shareholder value over the next few years. I appreciate their willingness to flatten out our balance sheet and join myself and all other shareholders with owning equity.”

Delvecchio, continued, “This was a major achievement for Digerati, as it enables us to continue on our path of acquiring additional strategic and complementary businesses. While we closed on the acquisition of Ricochet in November, our strong pipeline of potential additional acquisitions required that we move forward with no debt. We look forward to executing on additional deals that we believe will add incremental value to Digerati sharehodlers.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company and through its subsidiaries, focuses on data centers, power solutions and telecom services; including WaivCloud, Inc. and Ricochet Global, LLC. Our mission is to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable data center solutions to reduce downtime and streamline operations for our clients. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships through personalized support, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of each client's unique needs. With innovation at our core and people at the heart of everything we do, we're redefining what it means to be a data center partner in a fast-moving digital world.

WaivCloud, Inc. provides co-location, and related technology infrastructure solutions to business customers across the United States. Waiv Cloud is a colocation services provider driven by a passion for exceptional customer service.

Ricochet Global, LLC is a provider of facilities and cloud-based services to telecommunications operators worldwide, with specific focus on Africa, Middle East and Persian Gulf. Ricochet employs the latest in switching and routing architecture allowing for exceptional quality while maintaining overall efficiency and value. Ricochet is a licensed International carrier under section 214 of the Federal Communications Commission.

For more information, please visit: https://digerati-inc.com and https://waivcloud.com and https://ricochetglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

