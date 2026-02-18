Varonis Recognized on CRN’s 2026 Security 100 List

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the prestigious Security 100 list. This list highlights leading IT security vendors that are committed to collaborating with channel partners to keep businesses secure from cyber threats.

Varonis was recognized for the eighth consecutive year in the Identity, Access, and Data Security category, which plays a central role as organizations adopt and use AI.

AI consumes data at machine speed, while agents access and act on data independently. These significant shifts expand the blast radius like never before. Varonis goes beyond visibility to deliver automation that removes risky data exposure, detects threats, and responds quickly to suspicious activity from both human and non-human identities.

“Our partners understand that securing data has become one of the most urgent challenges in the AI era — and together, we’re helping customers proactively prevent breaches and use AI with confidence,” said Greg Pomeroy, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Varonis. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized on the CRN Security 100 list for the eighth consecutive year.”

Now in its 11th year, CRN’s Security 100 list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity, Access and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

The esteemed companies on the Security 100 list deliver a combination of cutting-edge security technologies and services. With cybersecurity needs accelerating alongside the emergence of AI-powered offerings and increasing cyber threats, this annual list is a valuable guide for solution providers exploring security vendors they can partner with to deliver outstanding solutions to their customers.

“The companies recognized on the Security 100 list are delivering next-generation security solutions through trusted IT channel partners,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “In today’s digital landscape, strong cybersecurity is not optional—it’s mission-critical. These vendors continue to evolve their portfolios to stay ahead of adversaries and emerging threats. We applaud their achievements and look forward to the innovations they will bring to the future of cybersecurity.”

The 2026 Security 100 list is featured online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, email security, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

