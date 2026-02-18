Ergobaby Partners With Baby2Baby and California Hospitals to Support Mothers In Need

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergobaby is kicking off the new year with a major charitable initiative to support mothers and families nationwide. Ergobaby-owned brands Belly Bandit and Baby Tula donated more than 50,000 maternal and baby essentials to Baby2Baby for women in need at every stage of pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that provides over one million children in need across the country with diapers, clothing and the basic necessities that every child deserves. Ergobaby’s initiative is designed to help alleviate the challenges many mothers face by providing practical, high-quality resources during essential periods. Belly Bandit, a 2025 Best of the Bump Award Winner, led the effort with maternity and postpartum support wear, while Baby Tula, a 2025 Parents Best for Baby Award Winner contributed babywearing products.

Outside of nationwide distribution through Baby2Baby’s network, the Ergobaby initiative has also provided direct product donations to California-based mothers through partnerships with Northside Hospital, Providence Hospital and LA Best Babies. Together, these efforts reinforce Ergobaby’s continued commitment to maternal health and community support.

The donations from the Ergobaby brand portfolio (valued at over $1 million) aim to provide meaningful relief while fostering a lasting sense of community, compassion, and solidarity for families who need it most.

About Ergobaby

The #1 Premium Baby Carrier Brand Trusted by Millions

For over 20 years, Ergobaby has led the way in premium ergonomic baby gear, loved by millions of parents around the world. From the very beginning, we’ve believed there’s magic in every parenting moment, especially the messy, miraculous ones. That’s why our award-winning products are thoughtfully engineered for comfort, designed to make life with baby just a little easier, and crafted to support the bond that makes everything else possible.

We’re more than just baby carriers. We offer a full range of premium baby essentials: strollers, bouncers, highchairs, sleep solutions, nursing pillows, and more.

Designed and built with intention, backed by science and insights from health professionals such as pediatric orthopedists and midwives, and shaped by valuable feedback from parents, our products are made to grow with your family.

And with our ErgoPromise™ Lifetime Guarantee and commitment, you can feel confident in every carry, cuddle, and step. Because when parents thrive, babies do too.

For more on Ergobaby, please visit: www.ergobaby.com

About Baby Tula

Founded in 2009, Baby Tula is a premium babywearing brand dedicated to empowering parents through stylish, ergonomic carriers that foster closeness and connection. Designed for comfort, versatility and self-expression, Baby Tula offers a range of thoughtfully crafted carriers – from newborn wraps to toddler-friendly options – that support healthy development and hands-free parenting. With on-trend colors, high quality materials and an emphasis on both form and function, Baby Tula blends modern design with trusted comfort to help parents carry with confidence. Baby Tula is part of the Ergobaby family of brands.

For more on Baby Tula, please visit: www.babytula.com

About Belly Bandit

Belly Bandit® is a for women by women company, dedicated to its mission of empowering women to look and feel their absolute best before, during and after pregnancy. The company has evolved from its signature product, the Belly Bandit®, Belly Wrap and expanded to include, maternity wear, intimates, and a complete line of compression shapewear.

For more on Belly Bandit, please visit. www.bellybandit.com

