Nationwide MDA Shamrocks Campaign Advances Independence for People Living with Rare Neuromuscular Conditions

New York, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced its nationwide MDA Shamrocks campaign, uniting with retail partners across the country to make a meaningful impact for families living with rare neuromuscular diseases. The nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day themed fundraiser builds on decades of progress, as thousands of participating retail locations will once again raise critical funds to support children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular conditions. Proceeds from the campaign help accelerate groundbreaking research, advance high-quality care, provide resources, enhance recreational and educational programming, and strengthen advocacy efforts nationwide. To find a participating retailer, donate, or learn more about becoming a retail partner, visit MDA.org/Shamrocks.

During the MDA Shamrocks campaign, retailers offer customers the option to round up their purchase or donate $1, $5, or more at checkout. Customers who donate can write their names on the iconic paper Shamrock pin-ups displayed in stores, showing support for MDA’s mission.

Voices of the Community

Charlotte, age 11, living with LGMD2C:

”When people support the MDA Shamrocks campaign, they help kids like me have hope for a better future because when we all work together big things are possible.”

“The Muscular Dystrophy Association has supported me since childhood, and their Shamrocks campaign helps ensure more young people living with neuromuscular diseases can access care, community, and opportunity.”

"Each MDA Shamrock donation is a steppingstone to a brighter future where we can fully participate in our lives and have our dreams come true."

“For more than 44 years this program has raised nearly $400 million leading to over 30 FDA approved treatments for neuromuscular conditions in just the past decade. The MDA Shamrocks retail campaign has brought communities together to advance our mission through the incredible support of our retail partners and gives real hope to families,” said Ruth Ann Dailey, Chief Development Officer at the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “The generosity of their employees and customers helps accelerate progress and ensures families living with neuromuscular disease have the care, resources, and support they need to thrive.”

Online Fundraising

Supporters can also engage in the campaign online by donating $45 or more to receive the limited-edition 2026 MDA Shamrocks T-shirt, while supplies last, at https://bit.ly/Shamrocks26. Designed by Matthew Plummer, a volunteer member of MDA’s Board of Directors and Creative Director at The University of Texas Permian Basin who lives with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 3, says the shirt reflects the hope and progress made possible through the MDA Shamrocks campaign.

“Designing the 2026 MDA Shamrocks T-shirt was deeply meaningful as we look ahead to the next 75 years of progress at the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said Mr. Plummer. “Because of the MDA’s long-standing commitment to scientific and genetic research, treatment breakthroughs for neuromuscular diseases are no longer distant possibilities. They are happening now. As a father living with SMA, I see how that research directly changes what the future looks like. I designed this shirt as a nod to the scientific advancements made possible through MDA’s work."

Additional Shamrocks Fundraising Engagements

Longstanding partners, including CITGO Petroleum Corporation, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), are once again supporting the mission by participating in MDA Shamrocks. Efforts include selling Shamrocks at schools, in local communities, and at fundraising events nationwide. MDA is deeply thankful for their ongoing support.

MDA Shamrocks Public Service Announcements

MDA thanks key partners for their past and continued support of the MDA Shamrocks campaign including: CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Applebee's, Country Fair, Inc., Discount Drug Mart, Fareway Stores, Inc., Festival Foods, Florida Turnpike Services, Greystar, Hardee's Paradigm Investment Group, Jackson Bevco, KFC – SRG STEWART RESTAURANT GROUP, LLC, KFC PAK Foods, Kwik Fill Fleet Fueling-United Refining Company, Marketplace Foods, Minuteman Foods, PAQ, Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, Inc – Han-Dee Hugo's., Shaw’s/Star Superstores, Superior Grocers, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, Vallarta Supermarkets, Whitehead Oil Company - U-stop Convenience Shops, and more.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

