WidePoint Corporation Announces $1.3 Million Managed Services Win with Leading Beverage Bottler

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions, announced a Phase One $1.3 million contract award to its Managed Services division with one of the leading bottlers in the beverage industry. The engagement will provide the bottler with comprehensive hardware and software solutions to support the company’s near-term growth objectives and operational scalability.

Under the two-phased agreement, WidePoint will deliver end-to-end managed services – covering deployment, lifecycle management, and ongoing technical support – to ensure the bottler meets critical IT and infrastructure milestones tied to expansion and productivity initiatives. The second phase is scheduled for the second half of 2026 as part of an overall technical refresh initiative.

“WidePoint is pleased to support this premier beverage company as they scale their operations,” said Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint. “This award underscores our ability to deliver tailored managed services that align with our long-term clients’ growth objectives while ensuring reliability and cost efficiency.”

Jason Holloway, Chief Revenue Officer, added, “We continue to receive positive feedback regarding the excellent white-glove service we strive to provide our managed services client base. This win validates WidePoint’s dedication to proactive support and high-touch client engagement.”

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

