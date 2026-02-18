Cabot Corporation Announces Production Capabilities in Asia Pacific for Circular Reinforcing Carbons Powered by its EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions Technology Platform

Company now has capabilities across key regions to advance sustainable offerings

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the availability to produce in Asia Pacific its circular reinforcing carbons powered by its EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform. As such, Cabot's manufacturing facilities in Cilegon, Indonesia and Tianjin, China have successfully validated their ability to produce circular reinforcing carbons. These products use tire pyrolysis oil (TPO) derived from end-of-life tires and leverage an International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS mass balance approach. With this milestone, Cabot now has circular reinforcing carbon production capability across all major regions including Asia, Europe and the Americas, further accelerating tire circularity and sustainability worldwide.

Tire manufacturers across the globe are pursuing ambitious sustainability commitments, with many aiming for 40% sustainable material use in total tire production by 2030 and 100% by 2050. These goals are increasing demand for circular solutions, including Cabot’s TPO-based circular reinforcing carbons, which serve as a drop-in replacement for traditional carbon black, enabling manufacturers to boost the sustainable content of their products without compromising tire performance. By having production capabilities in all regions, Cabot is continuing to strengthen supply chain efficiency through its “make-in-region, sell-in-region" approach, while helping to improve environmental sustainability across the tire value chain.

“This achievement reflects our deep commitment to delivering sustainable solutions across Asia Pacific and globally,” said Aatif Misbah, vice president and general manager, Sustainable Solutions, Reinforcement Materials segment. “Scaling our circular reinforcing carbon capabilities helps strengthen our role as a trusted partner to the tire industry, while helping to drive meaningful sustainability progress. Looking ahead, we remain focused on supporting our customers’ evolving needs and helping enable a more sustainable future.”

In addition to the newly validated sites in Asia, Cabot’s manufacturing facilities in Ville Platte, Louisiana, USA; Mauá, Brazil; and Valasske Mezirici (Valmez), Czech Republic have already demonstrated their capability to produce circular reinforcing carbons. These products are ISCC PLUS certified and offered under the recovered category of Cabot’s EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform. With a total of 13 ISCC PLUS certified sites supporting its circular reinforcing carbon portfolio across Asia, Europe and the Americas as well as two certified masterbatch and compounding sites in Europe, Cabot continues to advance its commitment to a circular, sustainable global economy.

For more information about EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions, visit cabotcorp.com/evolve.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

