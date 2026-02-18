Becausal Launches Always-On Sales Lift Measurement Powered by ABCS Insights to Prove the Real Impact of CPG Audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becausal , the leader in causal AI-based CPG and retailer audience intelligence, today announced the launch of its Always-On Sales Lift Measurement Module, powered by ABCS Insights , a leading ad effectiveness analytics company.

As brands demand greater accountability for every advertising dollar, the new module closes the gap between audience targeting and provable business outcomes. It enables CPG brands and their agencies to continuously measure incremental sales lift and campaign performance tied directly to Becausal-powered audiences, bringing transparency and accountability to audience-led advertising strategies. Incrementality isolates the true causal impact of media exposure rather than relying on correlation-based reporting, providing a clearer understanding of what actually drove sales.

ABCS Insights delivers full-funnel measurement across CPG categories, including the ability to measure the incremental and total sales impact at the product, brand, retailer, and audience level. Through this newly formed partnership, marketers can clearly understand not only who they reached, but which audiences actually drove incremental business outcomes.

“By pairing transparent, product-level purchase data with ABCS Insights' rigorous incremental measurement, we’re giving brands clarity on not just who they reached, but an understanding of the campaign levers that drove sales performance,” said Chuck Ennis, Chief Commercial Officer of Becausal. “We selected ABCS as our first CPG measurement partner to set a new benchmark for accountability so that marketers can invest with confidence.”

“Great audience strategy only matters if you can prove it drove real outcomes,” said Andy Haversack, Vice President of Client Partnerships and Business Development at ABCS Insights. “By pairing Becausal’s advanced audiences with our incremental sales measurement, brands can finally connect audience intent to business impact and ensure their campaigns are driving incremental impact, in the age of the outcomes era.”

ABCS Insights’ sales effect measurement is available within the Becausal CPG Data Store , the company’s self-serve platform that enables brands, agencies, and retailers to activate transparent, scaled CPG purchase data across more than 800,000 products and 8,000 brands. ABCS Insights leverages its proprietary panel of 40 million households, including 23 million U.S. households, to measure sales lift for CPG across buyer segments and retail environments, while also quantifying competitive-share shifts, especially for challenger brands.

Within the Becausal platform, users can seamlessly activate audiences across leading platforms, including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Meta, and Google Ads.

The integration of Becausal’s audience intelligence with ABCS Insights’ measurement delivers an always-on, outcomes-driven solution that helps brands continuously optimize audience strategies and improve incrementality. By reducing fragmentation across activation and measurement, marketers gain a more unified approach to plan, execute, and prove performance.

Becausal is wholly committed to data provenance and adhering to the most stringent global privacy regulations as an active member of the IAB Diligence Platform, powered by SafeGuard Privacy .

To learn more about Becausal and its CPG Data Store, visit https://datastore.becausal.com/ .

About Becausal

Becausal is redefining audience intelligence for a world that demands accountability. Using multi-sourced CPG purchase data and causal AI, Becausal helps brands, agencies, and retailers understand what actually drives purchase — and prove it.

Unlike black-box models that predict outcomes without explanation, Becausal delivers transparent, auditable insights grounded in data provenance and privacy-first design. The Becausal CPG Data Store enables teams to discover, activate and measure high-confidence audiences across leading media and retail platforms with clarity from signal to outcome.

Formerly Scanbuy’s data division, Becausal is trusted by global brands and platforms to make advertising smarter, more efficient and more honest. Learn more at https://www.becausal.com/ or on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/becausal/ ).

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a growth intelligence platform—a measurement and analytics solution that provides a unified view of how marketing and advertising drive real-world business outcomes. The company’s platform is grounded in insights from thousands of studies and large-scale, real-world purchase data, enabling outcome-based measurement across channels, categories, and stages of the purchase journey. ABCS supports brands across virtually all industries—including CPG, retail, QSR, media, financial services, technology, and more—helping marketers plan, measure, and optimize marketing and advertising with confidence.



Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Evergreen & Oak on behalf of Becausal

lacy@evergreenandoak.com

252.467.5220