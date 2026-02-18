Chaince Digital Reports Four Consecutive Quarters of Sustained Growth and Over 100 Institutional Holders Based on Form 13F Filings for Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (“Chaince Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services, today announced that, based on a review of Form 13F disclosures filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, more than 100 institutional holders reported positions in the Company as of December 31, 2025. This milestone reflects continued expansion since the Company’s previous update on the number of institutional investors on November 18, 2025.

The Form 13F filings reflect positions by several large financial institutions, including BlackRock, Inc., The Vanguard Group, State Street Corporation, UBS Group AG, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Notably, State Street Corporation reported an increase of 43.41% in disclosed holdings in its most recent Form 13F update. The ownership information and percentage changes referenced above are derived from publicly available Form 13F and fund filings and may not reflect current holdings or all accounts managed by these institutions.

These reported holdings may reflect passive strategies, index rebalancing, or other non-discretionary activity and should not be interpreted as an express or implied strategic endorsement of the Company or its securities.

“We’re encouraged to see the continued broadening of institutions reporting positions in Chaince Digital,” said the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Wilfred Daye. “Our focus remains on executing our strategy and building institutional-grade, compliant infrastructure across tokenization, regulated brokerage, and AI/HPC initiatives to deliver durable long-term value.”

About the filings

This release is based on SEC Form 13F and related regulatory filings that institutions submit periodically. Form 13F filings are submitted up to 45 days after quarter-end and therefore reflect holdings as of December 31, 2025, and not current ownership. Institutional holdings can change at any time, may be reported through multiple affiliated entities, and many positions are passive. References to institutional names are based solely on publicly available filings and are provided for informational purposes only. The inclusion of Chaince Digital in institutional portfolios does not necessarily represent an investment recommendation or active investment decision. Chaince Digital does not disclose or comment on the specific size of an investor’s holdings.

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince Digital provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting, and capital markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital-asset economy through compliant, scalable, and institutional-grade infrastructure.



For more information, please visit www.chaincedigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

