As Worker Safety Scrutiny Intensifies, Mesa Labs Reinforces Why Primary Standard Calibration Is the Only Line of Defense

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB), a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today announced a renewed commitment to advancing primary standard calibration technology through its DryCal product line, as occupational health and safety professionals confront rising regulatory scrutiny and a generational workforce transition that threatens the integrity of workplace exposure monitoring.

Across industries from pharmaceutical manufacturing to construction, worker safety depends on the accuracy of air sampling pumps used to measure exposure to hazardous substances. Those pumps must be calibrated to strict standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which require calibrator accuracy of ±1%. Yet a growing share of the calibration market relies on secondary standard instruments that can degrade to ±4–20% error at low flow rates, the very conditions most critical to detecting harmful exposures.

“We’re seeing a generational inflection point in industrial hygiene,” said Ram Parameshwar, Staff Product Manager for Instruments at Mesa Labs. “Experienced practitioners who understood the fundamental difference between primary and secondary standards are retiring in large numbers. The professionals replacing them are entering a market flooded with messaging that treats calibration as a box to check rather than the foundation of every exposure determination. That’s a risk we take very seriously.”

Mesa’s DryCal technology uses a proprietary piston prover, a primary standard that measures gas flow directly from fundamental SI quantities of volume and time. Unlike secondary standards, which derive flow measurements indirectly from pressure drop, temperature, and gas viscosity assumptions, a primary standard maintains accuracy across its full operating range without depending on environmental conditions or gas-specific properties. If contamination enters the measurement cell, the DryCal’s piston stops moving before it can produce an inaccurate reading, a fail-safe design that secondary instruments, which can drift silently when compromised, do not offer.

The distinction between primary and secondary standards has taken on new urgency as OSHA has chosen to standardize its own field enforcement operations on Mesa’s Defender series calibrators, purchasing more than 120 units in 2025 with additional orders planned for 2026. In announcing the partnership, OSHA stated, “This partnership bodes very well for American worker safety.”

“The Defender was named for exactly this reason, to defend the integrity of worker safety from the consequences of inaccurate calibration,” said Zach Wright, Head of Sales for Instruments at Mesa Labs. “When a false low reading means a worker stays in a hazardous environment without protection, the instrument behind that measurement has to be beyond question. Primary standards directly measure. Secondary standards only derive. That difference matters.”

As part of its commitment to advancing calibration education across the profession, Mesa Labs is partnering with the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) to present a webinar, “Flow Calibration Essentials for the OEHS Professional,” featuring Parameshwar alongside Laurence R. Durio, M.S., CIH, a certified industrial hygienist with more than 50 years of experience, including prior service with OSHA enforcement. The session addresses the science behind primary standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices for avoiding sample invalidations. A recording is available through the AIHA website.

Mesa’s Calibration Solutions division continues to invest in education, product innovation, and expanded service capabilities to support occupational health and safety professionals worldwide. The company’s mission, Protecting the Vulnerable®, is reflected in its commitment to ensuring that the instruments behind workplace exposure decisions meet the highest standards of accuracy and defensibility.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world. For more information about Mesa, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com.

About DryCal

DryCal technology measures volumetric gas flow, as well as temperature and pressure, delivering the most accurate results under standardized conditions. Field-tested and proven reliable in the most demanding environments, DryCal products are built to laboratory standards and deliver portable durability. Annual NIST-traceable calibration by Mesa’s ISO 17025-accredited facility provides a defensible audit trail and keeps customers in compliance with all applicable standards. Learn more at drycal.mesalabs.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Mahoney

Dmahoney@piercom.com

970.405.8060



Sales Inquiries:

Zach Wright

Head of Sales for Instruments at Mesa Labs

Zach.Wright@mesalabs.com