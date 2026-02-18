Cameron’s Brewing Company Launches Lawn Hero Light IPA: Mow. Sip. Savour.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not all heroes wear capes. Some touch grass with a can of craft. That’s why Cameron’s Brewing Company is proud to introduce Lawn Hero Light IPA, a 4% ABV crusher that’s low on calories and high on taste. And at under $3 a can, it’s as easy on your wallet as it is on your afternoon.

“Craft beer drinkers are looking for smarter options,” says Clint Israel, President of Cameron’s. “We’re seeing strong momentum toward lower-alcohol, lower-calorie IPAs that still deliver real hop character. Lawn Hero hits that sweet spot.”

Dry-hopped with El Dorado and Motueka, the brew’s bright tangerine and zesty lime taste delivers 15 IBUs—crisp and refreshing with just enough flavour to remind you it's craft.

This super approachable IPA is the hero you didn’t know you needed. And it’s all built around the three-step Lawn Hero program from Cameron’s:

Mow. It starts with effort. Do the work. Earn the stripes.

Sip. Keep it light. Keep it crisp. 4% never felt so right.

Savour. Sit back. Admire. The quiet pride of a job done well.

As Oakville’s only brewery, Cameron’s has proudly mowed, sipped and savoured the community for more than 25 years. And it’s expanding its footprint in a big way.

The company is breaking ground on a new 400-seat restaurant and event venue, scheduled to open by the end of this calendar year.

“This new space is about bringing people together,” says Israel. “From comedy shows to weddings to casual patio nights, we can’t wait to continue building community right here in Oakville.”

Lawn Hero Light IPA is available now at the LCBO, Loblaws and select grocery stores. Cameron’s also offers free home delivery across Ontario. Find Cameron’s on tap at your local bar or restaurant, and visit the Oakville-area brewery to try its selection of brews. Making its beers on site with a combination of craft and good old-fashioned hard work, Cameron’s Brewing products have been recognized more than 300 times at local, national and worldwide brewing awards.

