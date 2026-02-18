ThoughtSpot Launches Agentic Data Prep to Accelerate AI Readiness With Next-Generation Analyst Studio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the launch of the next generation of Analyst Studio , introducing a new suite of capabilities to revolutionize how data teams deliver AI-ready data with speed, flexibility and control. Key among the upgrades is SpotCache, a new feature offering unlimited analytics usage for AI workloads with fixed cloud costs, alongside a new native spreadsheet interface for governed, scalable data prep, and a brand new data prep agent that bridges the gap between flexibility and enterprise governance.

As organizations rush to adopt AI agents and natural language search, data teams often face a bottleneck: preparing the underlying data to be accurate, secure, and performant. The next generation of Analyst Studio is a reengineered workflow that directly addresses this "AI readiness gap" by unifying data management, preparation, and cost control into a single workflow in ThoughtSpot. The next evolution of data prep is intelligent, multi-modal, unified, and built for speed.

“The journey to effective AI starts with data readiness, but for too many teams, that journey is stalled by rigid tools and unpredictable cloud costs,” said Anjali Kumari, Vice President of Product Management at ThoughtSpot. “With the all new Analyst Studio and SpotCache capability, we are reimagining the process and simplifying data readiness. With a native spreadsheet interface and AI agent for data prep, we aren’t just improving productivity, we are giving every analyst the power to build the trusted data foundation required for the age of AI.”

Unlocking Efficiency, Scale, and Cost Control

Next-Generation Productivity with Agentic Data Prep: Agentic Data prep will allow analysts to chat in natural language to profile datasets, generate queries, and troubleshoot complex schemas instantaneously, accelerating speed to insight while ensuring data is rigorously vetted.

Agentic Data prep will allow analysts to chat in natural language to profile datasets, generate queries, and troubleshoot complex schemas instantaneously, accelerating speed to insight while ensuring data is rigorously vetted. Unified Data Mashup: Data teams can now deliver a complete, trusted view of the business by blending data across CDWs, business applications, and flat files—including Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel—directly within the native SQL IDE. With data mashups, data engineers can model and blend data from any source while preserving consistency and integrity, enabling complex, cross-functional analysis at enterprise scale.

Data teams can now deliver a complete, trusted view of the business by blending data across CDWs, business applications, and flat files—including Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel—directly within the native SQL IDE. With data mashups, data engineers can model and blend data from any source while preserving consistency and integrity, enabling complex, cross-functional analysis at enterprise scale. Unlimited Queries, Fixed Costs with SpotCache: SpotCache is a new caching capability that enables users to create data snapshots that can be queried an unlimited number of times inside of ThoughtSpot, without hitting the cloud data warehouse. This gives data leaders greater control over their cloud consumption, with no disruption to business users using ThoughtSpot’s AI analyst, Spotter , and natural language search.

SpotCache is a new caching capability that enables users to create data snapshots that can be queried an unlimited number of times inside of ThoughtSpot, without hitting the cloud data warehouse. This gives data leaders greater control over their cloud consumption, with no disruption to business users using ThoughtSpot’s AI analyst, , and natural language search. Governed, Native Spreadsheet Interface for Scalable Prep: For the millions of analysts who live in Excel worksheets, the new spreadsheet-based interface offers a familiar low-code sanctuary. Users can perform advanced manipulations, like user cohorting and complex formulas, exactly the way they are used to, without leaving Analyst Studio. This bridges the gap between spreadsheet flexibility and enterprise-grade governance, allowing users to prep data for AI agents using existing skills.

For the millions of analysts who live in Excel worksheets, the new spreadsheet-based interface offers a familiar low-code sanctuary. Users can perform advanced manipulations, like user cohorting and complex formulas, exactly the way they are used to, without leaving Analyst Studio. This bridges the gap between spreadsheet flexibility and enterprise-grade governance, allowing users to prep data for AI agents using existing skills. Flexibility Without Compromise: Unlike rigid BI tools that force a choice between live-only or extract-only models, ThoughtSpot allows teams to choose live connections for real-time needs or optimized data snapshots via SpotCache for specific business requirements.

Unlike rigid BI tools that force a choice between live-only or extract-only models, ThoughtSpot allows teams to choose live connections for real-time needs or optimized data snapshots via SpotCache for specific business requirements. Accelerating AI Data Readiness: The addition of SpotCache builds upon the unified analytical tools already available in Analyst Studio, such as the native SQL IDE and integrated Python and R Notebooks. By providing data caching with the capacity to fit specific analytics needs, SpotCache empowers leaders to better manage cloud spend while ensuring that business users can leverage agentic AI features without hesitation.

Analyst Studio, including SpotCache and data mashups, are now generally available to ThoughtSpot Analytics and ThoughtSpot Embedded customers. Additional advanced capabilities—including the native spreadsheet experience, and the new data prep agent—will be introduced through a phased early access rollout later this year.

You can learn more about the new Analyst Studio and SpotCache, here .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. The platform’s unified capabilities are amplified by a comprehensive suite of specialized Spotter agents that automate every stage of the analytics workflow, empowering analysts, data engineers, developers and business users to deliver real-time actionable insights that drive growth. By combining agentic AI with ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, businesses empower every user to confidently discover proactive insights from their data, creating real-time decisioning with impact. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Capital One, Roche, Schneider Electric, Huel and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

