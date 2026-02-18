Netstock Achieves 29% Growth as SMBs Move from AI Evaluation to Execution

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock, a leader in inventory optimization and supply chain planning for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced 29% year-over-year growth in 2025, adding 80 new customers in December alone as SMBs accelerated adoption of AI to navigate tariffs and supply chain volatility. The company’s continued momentum reflects a broader shift underway across the SMB supply chain: AI is no longer a nice-to-have and has become essential infrastructure for smart inventory planning.

According to Netstock’s 2025 Inventory Management Benchmark Report , AI adoption among SMBs doubled in the past year, with 48% now using AI in inventory and supply chain operations and nearly half (49%) planning to invest further in 2026. Even more telling, 75% of SMBs say they are willing to share or fully delegate inventory processes to AI, signaling growing trust in intelligent systems to support real operational work.

“SMBs have quietly become the proving ground for practical AI,” said Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock. “They do not have the luxury of experimentation. They need AI that helps them execute and expand the capacity of small teams, delivering real financial impact.” Mr. Ohanian continued, “Our vision is to turn teams of two into teams of ten or more through predictive AI intelligence now, while over time, increasing automation with responsible agentic AI, bound by human oversight.”

At the core of Netstock’s AI platform is Opportunity Engine, which analyzes real-time inventory data to prevent stockouts, overstocking, and supplier delays before they occur. Purpose-built for SMBs, Netstock’s AI delivers actionable insights while keeping customer data secure, offering usability and trust that set it apart from other inventory AI solutions. Since its launch, 75% of Netstock customers have been served at least one opportunity valued at more than $50,000, with some achieving savings in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, contributing to more than $20 billion in potential inventory value creation across the platform.

Netstock’s AI capabilities are underpinned by over 15 years of inventory planning and optimization expertise, and a proprietary data lake containing 42 terabytes with 130 billion records of industry-specific data. Today, Netstock possesses the world’s largest data lake of SMB supply chain and inventory planning intelligence from which to develop agentic AI. This foundation enables the delivery of functional-specific, trustworthy AI for SMB supply chains, allowing Netstock to aggressively develop its product roadmap toward advanced, agentic AI functionality.

“With seasonal products that sell fast, like outdoor rugs, timing is everything. We can't manually track every SKU across every category, and that's where Netstock's AI has made the greatest impact. It highlights what matters most, so I know exactly where to focus, ensuring we order the right product at the right time,” said Laurette Elling, Buyer at Volero. “I wasn't part of the original onboarding, but it was easy to jump in and start using the system. I explored the AI tools on my own and was immediately able to make more confident, informed purchasing decisions.”

As part of its continued AI rollout, in December, Netstock introduced Safety Stock Explainer and Inventory Email Agents, extending AI intelligence further into day-to-day workflows, reinforcing its focus on practical AI execution, while keeping humans in control. Building on this momentum, near-term AI enhancements will further strengthen Netstock’s industry-leading forecasting engine.

