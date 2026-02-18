Catalant Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Consulting 2.0

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalant , the creator of Consulting 2.0 and the leader in on-demand access to the world's best independent consultants and teams, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of four senior leaders.

The appointments reflect Catalant's continued investment in experienced leadership to fuel growth across priority industries. These experienced leaders will elevate and advance Catalant’s Consulting 2.0 model, built to deliver purpose-fit expertise faster with unparalleled flexibility.

“Forward-thinking, deeply experienced senior consultants are the foundation of our company, driving real organizational change. The leaders joining Catalant bring complementary strengths and a shared commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients,” said Pat Petitti, CEO and co-founder at Catalant. “This expanded team of experts will accelerate our growth, allowing us to meet demand and transform complex strategies into tangible results.”

Playing a key role in the company’s expanding leadership team, Mauricio Monico joins Catalant as chief product officer. Monico brings over two decades of experience building and pivoting global marketplaces across commerce, search and agriculture. In his role, he will drive the vision for Consulting 2.0, transforming Catalant into an AI-enabled intelligent consulting solution that operationalizes high-end knowledge work and empowers independent experts. Prior to Catalant, Monico was the general manager for Marketplace at Nubank and chief product officer at Wish, following senior leadership tenures at Google, Meta and eBay.

“The market is shifting away from rigid, pyramid-based staffing to a model that is purpose-fit, fast and flexible,” said Monico. “We are building the intelligent consulting platform to power this shift. Our digital infrastructure allows independent consultants to operate with the scale and rigor of a global firm, supported by tools that strip away administrative friction so consultants can focus on delivery. By leveraging AI to operationalize high-end knowledge work, we are creating a system where clients can access the right strategic expertise instantly, meeting a previously unmet client demand.”

This product evolution is the enabler for Catalant’s broader strategic pivot toward deep vertical expertise, allowing Catalant’s commercial team to deliver Consulting 2.0 at scale. The enhanced capabilities will empower the company’s managing directors and practice leaders to grow curated communities, partnering with clients on complex, critical initiatives.

Managing directors are a new role within Catalant, designed to enhance client experience. This alignment of product and strategy is critical as the new leadership accelerates growth in priority sectors. The new leaders bring deep operating experience, driving expansion in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, and consumer. Additional leadership appointments include:

Matt Cybulsky PhD, managing director of health care , brings extensive experience partnering with senior executives navigating transformation, regulatory complexity, and operational change. He will focus on helping clients in the health care and life sciences industries address challenges such as leadership transitions and digital transformation projects where deep, domain-specific experience is critical to success. Cybulsky joins Catalant from Tesselate, where he was an executive and co-founder.

, brings extensive experience partnering with senior executives navigating transformation, regulatory complexity, and operational change. He will focus on helping clients in the health care and life sciences industries address challenges such as leadership transitions and digital transformation projects where deep, domain-specific experience is critical to success. Cybulsky joins Catalant from Tesselate, where he was an executive and co-founder. Gregg Clark, managing director of consumer , brings more than two decades of experience leading companies through growth strategy, digital transformation, and M&A. He will support consumer and retail clients in developing growth strategies, ensuring operational excellence, and responding to shifting market and customer dynamics. Prior to Catalant, Clark was the founder and CEO of Serenity Strategy and previously held senior leadership roles at Ernst & Young (EY), Accenture, and Capgemini.

, brings more than two decades of experience leading companies through growth strategy, digital transformation, and M&A. He will support consumer and retail clients in developing growth strategies, ensuring operational excellence, and responding to shifting market and customer dynamics. Prior to Catalant, Clark was the founder and CEO of Serenity Strategy and previously held senior leadership roles at Ernst & Young (EY), Accenture, and Capgemini. Jeff Barden, managing director of financial services, is a U.S. Army veteran and former senior JP Morgan Chase and HSBC executive with deep expertise in strategy, operations, and innovation. He has extensive experience partnering with senior leaders across retail banking and wealth management, wholesale and transaction banking, asset management, and financial technology to deliver growth and improve profitability in the highly regulated financial services market. In addition to almost two decades in banking, Jeff joins Catalant with prior consulting experience at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Bain.



These leadership additions reinforce the company’s commitment to excellence, focusing Catalant’s 2026 strategy on fostering a premier environment for consultants while delivering the tailored expertise and superior results clients expect.

To learn more about Catalant, visit catalant.com .

About Catalant

Catalant is the next-generation consulting solution that takes a unique approach toward solving our clients’ business challenges. We call it Consulting 2.0: it’s purpose-fit, fast, flexible, and a fair value. We curate and connect experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds, including big consulting alumni and former corporate operators. Together, we deliver actionable solutions at scale, whenever and however you need them.