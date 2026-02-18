At Spotter’s Second Annual Showcase “Creator TV” is Positioned as the Most Powerful Driver of Attention and Fandom for Brands

The industry-leading event brings together the world’s top long-form creators and brands to showcase how Creator TV is delivering episodic programming built by creators who have earned deep trust and fandom, delivering predictable, always-on attention at scale across platforms.

is delivering episodic programming built by creators who have earned deep trust and fandom, delivering predictable, always-on attention at scale across platforms. Creators including Dude Perfect, Kinigra Deon, Jordan Matter, Airrack and Michelle Khare will join Spotter executives onstage to highlight how brands who have embraced Creator TV have seen real business impact.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotter, the leading creator platform powering the next generation of entertainment, today announced it will host its second annual Spotter Showcase on March 4 in New York City. Building on the success of its inaugural 2025 event, Spotter will bring together the industry’s most influential long-form creators and forward-thinking brands on how to unlock the value of Creator TV as part of a brand's overall strategy.

Creator TV is the next evolution of premium media. It’s a full-stack brand ecosystem built on long-form, episodic creator programming, where storytelling, brand integration, paid media and social amplification work together to drive sustained impact. These creators are always-on media franchises, building predictable viewership, deep trust and loyal fandom through storytelling that lives on the biggest platforms, and extends everywhere attention travels.

At Spotter Showcase 2026, brands will get an inside look at how Creator TV works, and why it’s fast becoming the most powerful environment to show up inside culture without interrupting it. While billions of videos are uploaded each year, only a fraction truly command attention. Creator TV is that fraction: a concentrated layer of culture built to support meaningful, large-scale brand investment, and focused enough to cut through everything else.

What brands will experience at Spotter Showcase:

Why Creator TV Wins Attention: How episodic programming turns creators into trusted destinations, and their short-form into a performance engine.

How episodic programming turns creators into trusted destinations, and their short-form into a performance engine. Proven Partnership Models: Real case studies demonstrating measurable brand lift, from awareness and consideration to intent and full-funnel performance, while showing brands how to activate effectively within the Creator TV ecosystem.

Real case studies demonstrating measurable brand lift, from awareness and consideration to intent and full-funnel performance, while showing brands how to activate effectively within the Creator TV ecosystem. Always-On, Custom, and Scaled: How Creator TV provides an always-on media solution that allows brands to move at the speed of culture with flexibility, authenticity, and efficiency.

How Creator TV provides an always-on media solution that allows brands to move at the speed of culture with flexibility, authenticity, and efficiency. Data That Delivers: Spotter’s proprietary audience intelligence provides upfront transparency before campaigns launch, powering smarter targeting, stronger alignment, and measurable performance accountability within Creator TV

“Last year we showed what creator programming looks like. This year, we’re showing brands how to activate inside creator ecosystems and drive real business results,” said Aaron DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Spotter. “In an era of infinite content, trust and attention are scarce. Creator TV combines the narrative depth of television with the cultural speed of creators, giving brands the premium, high-trust environments they need.”

“The creator economy has reached an inflection point,” said Nic Paul, President of Spotter. “All reach is not equal. Fandom matters. Creator TV is not influencer marketing, it’s always-on, predictable storytelling that earns loyalty over time. Spotter Showcase gives brands clarity on how to partner with creators who move culture and drive results.”

Across Spotter’s top 40 Creators alone, 250 new original long-form episodes are released each month with 25B watch time minutes and a majority of consumption coming on TV screens. Delivering millions in brand opportunities per year.

About Spotter

Spotter is the leading platform powering the next generation of entertainment by connecting brands to the world's most engaged Creator-led media and the most passionate fan communities at scale. Founded in 2019, the company provides creators with flexible capital and high-impact advertising solutions that help them produce and scale hit programming. Through deep, long-term partnerships, Spotter licenses content, unlocks predictable revenue for creators, and delivers premium storytelling opportunities for brands across culture.

Spotter Ads connects brands to premium creator-led media through proprietary performance data and audience insights. Generating more than 88 billion monthly watch-time minutes, with 71% on CTV, Spotter offers advertisers a transparent, brand-safe, and scalable alternative to traditional TV, powered by the most influential creators in the world.

Contact

For more information Contact:

Spotter@Kitehillpr.com