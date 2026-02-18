Forescout Recognizes Carahsoft With 2025 Global Public Sector Partner of the Year Award

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2025 Global Public Sector Partner of the Year by Forescout, a global leader in cybersecurity. The award was announced at the Forescout annual sales kick-off event and acknowledges the positive impact that Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams have had on Forescout’s business over the past year.

“We are honored to receive this award from Forescout,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “This distinction reflects Carahsoft and our reseller partners’ commitment to driving growth and customer success across cybersecurity and the Public Sector. We are pleased to continue collaborating with Forescout to help Government agencies identify, protect and ensure the compliance of both managed and unmanaged cyber assets.”

In 2025, Carahsoft demonstrated proactive sales leadership, strong pipeline development and outstanding renewal management, enabling Forescout to expand its footprint in the Public Sector while maintaining an exceptionally high level of customer retention. With a dedicated team of experienced sales professionals and pre-sales engineers, Carahsoft consistently supported customer needs through technical expertise, demonstrations and strategic guidance across Federal, State, Local and Education markets.

The company’s marketing and event initiatives significantly increased awareness and engagement, while its management of key Government contracts helped streamline access to Forescout solutions for Public Sector customers. Together, these efforts strengthened Forescout’s market presence, deepened customer relationships and contributed to a highly successful year of collaboration.

“Carahsoft has been an outstanding partner to Forescout, consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to our mission in the Public Sector,” said David Creed, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Forescout. “Its proactive sales engagement, technical expertise and strong renewal support have helped agencies more easily adopt and deploy Forescout solutions to improve their security posture. This award reflects the impact of our shared focus on helping Government agencies operate more securely and efficiently.”

Forescout’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (833) 372-8468 or Forescout@carahsoft.com; or register for this complimentary webinar, Federal Readiness for Post-Quantum Cryptography, being held 2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 19, 2026.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

