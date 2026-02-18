Water Tower Research to Host Fireside Chat with Cloudastructure Leadership Highlighting 270% Year-Over-Year Growth and AI Surveillance Innovation

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research will host an exclusive fireside chat with the executive team of Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, spotlighting the Company’s accelerating growth, expanding recurring revenue base, and leadership in AI-powered physical security.

The event will feature:

James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer





Greg Smitherman, Chief Financial Officer





Lauren O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer

Cloudastructure delivered exceptional operating momentum in 2025, achieving 270% year-over-year revenue growth (unaudited) as demand accelerated for its AI-powered surveillance and Remote Guarding platform across multifamily, commercial, and infrastructure markets. Growth has been driven by strong new customer acquisition, expanding deployments within existing customers, and increasing adoption of high-margin recurring services.

Fireside chat topics will include:

Cloudastructure’s competitive differentiation and durable advantages in AI-powered video surveillance and real-time crime prevention





Breakthrough innovations including powered enclosures, proprietary video compression, and autonomous drone integration





The company’s scalable go-to-market strategy fueling rapid customer and revenue expansion





The accelerating mix of recurring revenue, improving gross margins, and progress toward operating leverage





Key milestones and growth catalysts anticipated over the next year

The session will provide investors with a behind-the-scenes look at how Cloudastructure is transforming physical security into a proactive, cloud-driven service — while building a fast-scaling, capital-efficient recurring revenue business.

The event is free and open to the public. Register here.



ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

