Sun Cruiser Introduces NEW Blueberry Lemonade & Vodka to Its Fast-Growing Lemonade Lineup

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, one of the fastest-growing brands in the ready-to-drink spirits category[1], is expanding its flavor lineup with the introduction of its NEW Blueberry Lemonade & Vodka, made with real ingredients and premium vodka. Blueberry has been one of the top flavors Sun Cruiser fans have been asking for, and now it’s officially rolling out nationwide.

A combination of bright blueberry flavor with touches of lemon peel and rich mixed berry, Blueberry Lemonade & Vodka delivers a deliciously refreshing, easy-drinking taste built for anytime sipping. Just like every Sun Cruiser flavor, it has 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and no bubbles. Whether you’re stepping up to the first tee, unwinding après-ski, or catching a sunset on the patio, Sun Cruiser is made for wherever the good times take you

“In just a year since we first launched Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, we’ve seen incredible momentum and excitement from our drinkers,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “Blueberry Lemonade is the perfect addition to the lineup, delivering the flavor fans have been asking for and bringing something new to the easygoing good times they already love.”

Blueberry Lemonade & Vodka will replace Half & Half in Sun Cruiser’s Lemonade Variety Pack, creating an all-lemonade mix pack, available nationwide. Fan-favorite Half & Half will remain available in both the Iced Tea Variety Pack and in standalone packs. The refreshed Lemonade Variety Pack now features Blueberry Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Classic Lemonade in both 8-pack and 12-pack cans. Blueberry Lemonade 8-packs and 570mL single-serve cans are also rolling out exclusively in New England and across the Northeast.‑favorite Half & Half will remain available in both the Iced Tea Variety Pack and in standalone packs.

For fans looking to explore Sun Cruiser's lineup of vodka iced teas and vodka lemonades, the brand is also launching a new Sampler Variety Pack. This first-of-its-kind, hybrid pack features the brand's top four flavors: Classic Iced Tea, Half & Half, Pink Lemonade, and Classic Lemonade. Fans no longer have to choose between an all-tea or all-lemonade pack – they can now enjoy their favorite flavors together in a convenient 12‑pack offering.

New Sun Cruiser Offerings:

Blueberry Lemonade & Vodka: Now available in the Lemonade Variety Pack (8-pack and 12-pack cans) nationwide. Also available in 8-packs and 570mL single-serve cans, exclusively in New England and across the Northeast.

Lemonade Variety Pack: Refreshed pack flavors now include Blueberry Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Classic Lemonade. Available nationwide in 8-pack and 12-pack cans.

Sampler Variety Pack: Flavors include Classic Iced Tea, Half & Half, Pink Lemonade, and Classic Lemonade. Available nationwide in 12-pack cans.

About Sun Cruiser

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV per 12 oz serving, 1 gram of sugar, and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. Drinkers can enjoy a variety of Sun Cruiser flavors, including Classic Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Half & Half, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

