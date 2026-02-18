69% of IT Leaders Report Data Security Keeps Them Up at Night, According to New Survey

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization, today released new research on the growing challenges facing IT leaders as enterprises accelerate modernization and integrate AI across hybrid environments. The research finds that data security now leads all modernization concerns, with nearly seven in ten IT leaders citing it as their biggest source of pressure.

Data Security Emerges as the Defining Modernization Challenge

Technology is evolving so quickly that many IT organizations are under growing pressure to keep security and modernization aligned. Security has become a defining factor in whether transformation succeeds, as expanding data environments across core systems and the cloud introduce new risks that many organizations are still grappling with.

At the same time, AI is both a strategic priority and a source of strain, with uncertainty around infrastructure readiness slowing adoption, especially since only one-quarter of IT leaders feel extremely confident their systems can support AI workloads.

“Enterprises are moving quickly to take advantage of AI and automation, while at the same time facing increased security expectations and more complex hybrid environments,” said Michael Curry, President of the Data Modernization Business Unit at Rocket Software. “This research makes it clear that IT leaders need integrated, secure ways to connect data and applications across core systems and the cloud. Strengthening these foundations is essential to driving innovation and ensuring organizations can rely on their technology with confidence.”

Key Concerns from IT Leaders:

Data Security Is the Top Modernization Concern for Enterprise IT Leaders

69% of IT leaders cite data security as their top modernization concern.

IT leaders most often rely on AI-driven monitoring tools, access control, and data governance to secure infrastructure.

Fewer than one-third report extreme confidence in passing their next regulatory audit.

While 78% say they are confident in detecting insider threats, only 24% report complete confidence.





Hybrid IT Complexity Slows Modernization Across Cloud and On-Premises Environments

51% of respondents say bridging cloud and on-premises environments is difficult.

Data quality is the biggest obstacle to managing workloads across hybrid ecosystems.

Additional challenges include access control at 52%, secure data movement at 50%, governance consistency at 46%, and rising storage costs at 45%.





Skills Shortages Increase Operational Risk in Enterprise IT Organizations

48% of organizations still rely on older systems for critical operations.

Only 35% of IT leaders believe their teams have the skills required to support these systems.

52% say it is difficult to find personnel trained on these systems, increasing the need for workforce reskilling.





AI Adoption Is Accelerating While Infrastructure Readiness Lags

IT leaders expect AI to have the greatest impact on security and fraud detection at 31%, internal process optimization at 29%, and customer experience at 22%.

Only 25% of IT leaders report being extremely confident their infrastructure can support AI workloads today.

66% identify data accessibility for AI as the top concern shaping future modernization efforts.





Enterprise IT Modernization Priorities for the Next 12 Months

Improving data security, as 69% of IT leaders continue to cite it as their top concern.

Supporting AI initiatives, driven by infrastructure readiness gaps.

Strengthening data availability, with 66% identifying data accessibility for AI as a critical challenge.





FAQ:

1. Why are 69% of IT leaders more concerned about data security in 2026?

According to Rocket Software’s new research, data security is now the #1 modernization concern, with 69% of IT leaders saying it causes the most pressure. As organizations expand data across hybrid environments—core systems, cloud, and AI pipelines—attack surfaces increase. Many enterprises lack confidence in passing audits, managing insider threats, and ensuring consistent governance across systems, which intensifies security concerns.

2. What modernization challenges are enterprise IT teams facing across hybrid cloud environments?

IT leaders report that bridging on‑premises and cloud systems remains difficult, with 51% citing hybrid complexity as a major barrier. Key obstacles include:

Data quality issues (62%)

Access control (52%)

Secure data movement (50%)

Governance consistency (46%)

Rising storage costs (45%)





These challenges slow modernization and increase risk across distributed environments.

3. How prepared are organizations to adopt AI, and what’s holding them back?

AI is a top priority for enterprises, especially in security, fraud detection, process optimization, and customer experience. However, only 25% of IT leaders are extremely confident their infrastructure can support AI workloads today.

The biggest blocker? Data accessibility, with 66% of leaders saying access to high‑quality, connected data is the primary modernization priority shaping future AI initiatives.

4. How are skills shortages affecting modernization and operational risk?

Many enterprises still depend on older or legacy systems—48% rely on them for critical operations—but only 35% of IT leaders believe their teams have the skills required to support these systems. Another 52% say it’s difficult to find trained personnel, increasing operational risk and reinforcing the need for reskilling and workforce development.

5. What are the top IT modernization priorities for the next 12 months?

IT leaders are focused on:

Improving data security, driven by rising threats and audit readiness challenges. Supporting AI adoption, which depends on modern, scalable, secure infrastructure. Strengthening data availability, especially improving data accessibility for AI and analytics workloads.





Methodology

Rocket Software partnered with Researchscape to survey 276 IT directors and vice presidents at organizations with more than 1,000 employees across the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. The survey was conducted between October 8 and October 27, 2025.

