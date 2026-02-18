CleanChoice Energy to Triple its Generation Capacity with the Acquisition of Two Solar Projects in North Carolina

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy ("CleanChoice"), the first U.S. company to bring ‘farm-to-table’ clean energy to consumers: both owning renewable energy facilities and delivering 100% clean electricity directly to homes and businesses, announced today it will extend its energy generation footprint into North Carolina with the acquisition of two solar projects located in Halifax and Bertie counties. The projects will generate a combined 222.2 MWdc of clean electricity, equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to power approximately 130,000 homes each year.

Significance of These Projects

This marks an important milestone in CleanChoice’s generation portfolio, as the company expands its clean energy generation business into the Southeast with its largest projects to-date. With the addition of the Sumac Project in Bertie County and the Sweetleaf Project in Halifax County, CleanChoice will triple its generation capacity to 331.99 MW. Currently, the company operates a solar project in Franklin County, Penn., that is interconnected to the PJM electric grid, and is constructing additional projects in Kylertown, Penn., Washington County, N.Y., and Rensselaer County, N.Y.

“The Sumac and Sweetleaf projects represent a pivotal step in our evolution into a fully integrated clean energy company that builds, owns, and delivers renewable power directly to customers,” said Zoë Gamble, President of CleanChoice. “As electricity demand accelerates nationwide, we’re investing in high-capacity solar infrastructure that strengthens grid reliability, expands domestic energy supply, and gives more households access to locally sourced, pollution-free power.”

Project Facts

Construction on the Sumac and Sweetleaf projects is expected to begin in early 2027 with interconnection planned for 2028. Upon completion, the Sumac Project will generate 103.92 MWdc and the Sweetleaf Project will generate 118.3 MWdc. Both will connect to the PJM grid.

Commitment to the Local Community

CleanChoice is committed to constructing its solar projects with the local ecosystem and community always top-of-mind. The company will roll out initiatives that benefit the local communities surrounding the Sumac and Sweetleaf projects, investing $350,000 combined to support food banks, schools, scholarship opportunities, education and more.

As is the standard across CleanChoice’s solar projects, the Sumac and Sweetleaf projects will embrace the practice of ecovoltaics by incorporating features that support the local ecosystem into its design and construction. These practices include wildlife-friendly fencing, no tree clearing or impacts to existing timber/forests, implementing sediment and erosion control measures to protect wetlands, streams or jurisdictional waters, and collaboration with third-party environmental consultants to avoid impacting land that is home to protected habitats or species.

CleanChoice is acquiring the Sumac and Sweetleaf projects from Geenex, a leading developer of utility-scale energy projects. “These projects represent years of strategic development work designed to deliver reliable, high-capacity energy resources to the PJM grid,” said Emily Williams, CEO of Geenex. “As electricity demand continues to accelerate, it is essential that well-sited, community-supported projects move efficiently from development into construction. We are proud to have advanced Sumac and Sweetleaf to this stage and to work with CleanChoice to help meet the region’s growing energy needs.” Geenex began developing the Sumac and Sweetleaf projects in 2017.

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading 100% renewable energy suppliers in the U.S. providing ‘farm-to-table’ clean energy, connecting consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

ABOUT GEENEX

Geenex is a leading early-stage developer of utility-scale solar, battery storage and advanced nuclear energy projects. By focusing on strategic site selection, strong community partnerships, and environmentally responsible design, Geenex has filed more than 12GW of energy projects in PJM since 2012. Geenex works with landowners, communities, and industry partners to create projects that deliver reliable power supply resources and lasting economic benefits. With a development pipeline spanning multiple states, Geenex brings private investment, long-term tax revenue, and job creation to communities while supporting America’s growing demand for reliable, domestically produced energy.

Learn more: www.geenexpower.com .

