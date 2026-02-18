Cherokee Nation Businesses, Ariel Alternatives partner to acquire Front Line Power Construction

Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee Nation Businesses (“CNB”) today announced its first material, direct investment in the utility and infrastructure services sector. The move reflects a strategic focus as the tribally owned company deploys capital into counter-cyclical, long-duration industries with durable demand.

CNB partnered with Ariel Alternatives, LLC to invest in Front Line Power Construction (“Front Line Power”), a Texas-based provider of electrical construction and power infrastructure services.

“We remain dedicated to fostering growth and a sustainable economic advantage for our tribe and its businesses,” said CNB Chief Executive Officer Chuck Garrett. “This partnership reflects our continued commitment to responsibly stewarding the collective wealth of the Cherokee Nation through diversified, long-term investments that generate durable value.”

Front Line Power performs critical maintenance, repair, upgrade and construction services supporting the electric utility grid. As the region continues to modernize its energy infrastructure to meet rapid population growth, evolving consumption needs, and the impacts of extreme weather, the company’s technical expertise and regional presence position it as a key partner to utilities and industrial customers across the region.

Ariel Alternatives is led by experienced investors in the B2B services space, with industry expertise in the energy and utility services sector. By investing alongside an infrastructure-focused partner, CNB enters the utility services sector while prioritizing downside protection, strong cash flow generation and long-term flexibility.



“As Texas and the Southwest region experience unprecedented demand for electrical infrastructure, we believe Front Line Power is well-positioned to help address today's challenges," said Yue Bonnet, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investments at Ariel Alternatives. "This partnership allows us to support a company with extensive capabilities in specialized power construction services.”



Cherokee Investment Management, a division of CNB, invests growth capital to serve the citizens of the Cherokee Nation through strategic acquisitions. Devoted to long-term success, it pursues an investment horizon set in perpetuity, generating returns that support future business growth as well as healthcare, education, job creation and economic strength for Cherokee citizens.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation’s prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit cherokeenationbusinesses.com or follow CNB on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Ariel Alternatives

Ariel Alternatives, LLC, is a private asset management firm affiliated with Ariel Investments, LLC. The firm’s inaugural fund closed with $1.45 billion in committed capital from limited partners and co-investors and seeks to scale sustainable, market-leading businesses in high-growth sectors serving Fortune 500 enterprises. Ariel Alternatives pursues a demand-driven investment strategy, targeting businesses that are employers of choice with market-leading positions that can deliver meaningful innovation and value to customers.

About Front Line Power Construction

Front Line Power Construction is a leading electrical construction firm specializing in high-quality, safe and reliable power infrastructure solutions. Based in Rosharon, TX, and strategically positioned between Houston and Freeport, Front Line serves industrial and commercial clients across the region with a commitment to safety, integrity and operational excellence. Led by seasoned construction managers with decades of combined industry expertise, the company maintains an industry-leading safety record while consistently delivering projects on time and to the highest quality standards.